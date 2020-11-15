Masters Tournament 2020: Mobile Updates for Sunday Leaderboard Scores

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson is running away with the Masters after shooting seven-under 65 for the second time in three days en route to entering the final round at 16-under at the Masters.

Low scores are commonplace at Augusta National Golf Club this week, but no golfer has been as dominant as Johnson, who carded five birdies and an eagle during his bogey-free third round.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion still has some work to do, as Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are all four shots back at 12-under. No. 3 world golfer Justin Thomas also lurks at 11-under.

You can check out how to follow the action below in addition to reviewing the scoreboard and top Johnson highlights from Saturday's action.

How To Follow the Action

Television: CBS (10 a.m. ET until the tournament's completion)

Live Scoreboard: Masters' official website.

App: Masters App via Apple or Google Play.

Desktop Livestream: Masters' official website

Top-15 Scoreboard After Saturday

1. Dustin Johnson: -16

T2. Sungjae Im: -12

T2. Abraham Ancer: -12

T2. Cameron Smith: -12

5. Dylan Frittelli: -11

6. Justin Thomas: -10

T7. Sebastian Munoz: -9

T7. Patrick Reed: -9

T7. Jon Rahm: -9

T10. Rory McIlroy: -8

T10. Brooks Koepka: -8

T10. Tommy Fleetwood: -8

T10. Hideki Matsuyama: -8

14. Patrick Cantlay: -7

T15. Cameron Champ: -6

T15. Corey Conners: -6

T15. Paul Casey: -6

T15. C.T. Pan: -6

DJ Shoots 65 Yet Again

Johnson gave himself scoring chances thanks to masterful approach shots. He also smashed balls off the tee and wielded a hot putter, and those factors led to Johnson catching fire in Augusta.

He got the scoring going early by going four-under from Nos. 2-4, including an eagle on the par-five second:

A dart at the No. 7 pin led to an easy birdie:

The par-five 13th nearly ended with an eagle, but he settled for another stress-free birdie:

DJ got on the green in three again at the par-five 15th and finished that hole in four strokes to move to 16-under:

He ended the round with three straight pars and the day with a four-shot lead. In addition, per Stats Perform, Johnson found the fairway on all 14 occasions during par-four and par-five holes on Saturday.

Johnson has now tied Jordan Spieth with the best 54-hole mark in the history of the Masters, which has been held 83 times. Spieth set the 16-under, 54-hole record in 2015.

Johnson is also on line to set the Masters 72-hole record, which is held by Tiger Woods (1997) and Spieth at 18-under. He's also the first World No. 1 to hold an outright 54-hole lead at Augusta since Tiger Woods 2001, per ESPN:

That Masters win capped the Tiger Slam for Woods, as he held all four of golf's majors at the same time following his two-shot win over David Duval. Woods ended the tournament at 16-under.

Johnson has a chance to destroy the 72-hole record in part because he's playing near-spotless golf. He's only made two bogeys, with the two occurring back-to-back on holes Nos. 14 and 15 during the second round.

That wasn't a big deal for Johnson, as he had birdied the 11th through 13th holes to vault himself into the lead by that point.

The Masters will continue to tee off in threes on Sunday. Johnson, Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer will start the first hole at 9:29 a.m. ET.