Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownNovember 14, 2020
Believe it or not, we've already reached the 10th weekend of the 2020 NFL season. This means the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner in most leagues. Those looking to maintain a spot in the postseason or push for a berth will need to consider their lineups carefully over the next few weeks.
Injuries, the reserve/COVID-19 list and bye weeks will all be factors down the stretch. In Week 10, for example, the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are on bye.
Here, we'll run down the best plays and matchups for each position based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring. We'll also dig into some of the latest injury news and the top remaining waiver-wire targets for Sunday and Monday.
Quarterback
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
8. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
9. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
The biggest quarterback news on the injury/illness front is that Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Though he didn't practice in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger may actually be in a better position because of it.
Roethlisberger suffered injuries in both knees in Week 9 and has used his time off to recover.
"I’m doing great," Roethlisberger told reporters Saturday. "My body enjoyed the week off."
Managers looking for a bye-week replacement for Patrick Mahomes or Matt Ryan may want to target Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The second-year signal-caller is coming off a game with 313 passing yards, 47 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. He is rostered in just 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield should also be a solid play against the Houston Texans' 29th-ranked scoring defense. Mayfield has been hot and cold all season but has tended to perform well statistically against bad defenses.
Mayfield is rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 22 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
4. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
7. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers
8. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
9. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
11. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
13. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
15. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers
16. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos
17. Duke Johnson Jr., Houston Texans
18. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
19. J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team
20. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
This is shaping up to be a tough week for running backs. Ezekiel Elliott, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Todd Gurley are all on bye. Christian McCaffrey, Devonta Freeman and David Johnson have already been ruled out.
Unfortunately, it's extremely tough to find a quality running back this late in the week. Baltimore Ravens backup Gus Edwards could be a viable option, though it'll be worth following the status of starter Mark Ingram II, who is questionable.
Even if Ingram doesn't play, Edwards will split time with rookie J.K. Dobbins. In Week 9, Edwards logged 34 scrimmage yards, two receptions and a rushing touchdown while sharing the load with Dobbins. He's rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues and 9 percent of ESPN leagues.
On a positive note, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been activated from injured reserve. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Chubb will play against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
7. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
9. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
10. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
11. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
12. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers
13. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans
14. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
15. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
16. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals
17. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
19. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
The waiver wire could be a top priority at receiver in Week 10. Players such as Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Tryeek Hill and Amari Cooper are on bye. Meanwhile, Kenny Golladay and Deebo Samuel are among those to have been ruled out.
Fortunately, there are a few viable WR options likely still available on the wire. Philadelphia Eagles rookie wideout Jalen Reagor, for example, is rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues. He's played in just three games this season but has topped 40 receiving yards in two of them and found the end zone in his third.
Denver wideout Tim Patrick should also be readily available, as he's rostered in just 23 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues. Patrick had a touchdown reception in Week 9 and has a prime Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders and their 26th-ranked pass defense.
Raiders wideout Nelson Agholor is also a potential sleeper if available. He scored a touchdown in his last game and has averaged 54 receiving yards in his last three. He's rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
4. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Evan Engram, New York Giants
9. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
With Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on bye and 49ers tight end George Kittle done for the season, Darren Waller of the Raiders takes over the top of the first-tier TE group this week. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert should join him as a top play.
While Goedert had just one reception two weeks ago, he was largely out of game shape after missing several weeks with an ankle injury.
"I was a little winded here and there," Goedert said, per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
With the Week 9 bye to rest and refocus, Goedert should be closer to 100 percent on Sunday. Browns tight end Austin Hooper is also expected to return to action after missing two games following an appendectomy.
As for late-week waiver-wire targets, Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas may be your only real option. He's a starter and is rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN leagues.
Kicker
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
2. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
3. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers
4. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
7. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions
8. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills
10. Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos
There isn't much to note with the kicker position this week, other than the fact that guys like Harrison Butker and Younghoe Koo are on bye. Those looking for a bye-week fill-in may turn to Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos.
Santos hasn't missed a kick since Week 3 and has a fairly favorable matchup. The Minnesota Vikings rank 25th in points allowed and 29th in total defense. Given Chicago's lack of a high-octane offense, there's a good chance that the Bears move the ball but stall out short of the end zone with some frequency to give Santos plenty of opportunities.
Santos is available in at least 98 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Baltimore Ravens
3. Philadelphia Eagles
4. Green Bay Packers
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New Orleans Saints
7. Washington Football Team
8. Chicago Bears
9. Minnesota Vikings
10. New York Giants
We have one note for managers looking to stream their defense or stuck with Kansas City's defense on bye. While there aren't many start-worthy units available on the waiver wire this late in the week, the Lions defense could serve in a pinch.
The Lions rank 28th in points allowed and have just five interceptions and 11 sacks on the season. They should not be considered a high-end play. However, Washington ranks 30th in scoring and has not scored more than 27 points in a game this season. It has also allowed an average of nearly four sacks per game and will give veteran quarterback Alex Smith his first start of the season.
In an emergency, managers should be able to start Detroit and glean a few points from the D/ST spot. The Lions defense is rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and 7 percent of ESPN leagues.
*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.