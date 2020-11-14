Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

0 of 6

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Believe it or not, we've already reached the 10th weekend of the 2020 NFL season. This means the fantasy playoffs are right around the corner in most leagues. Those looking to maintain a spot in the postseason or push for a berth will need to consider their lineups carefully over the next few weeks.

Injuries, the reserve/COVID-19 list and bye weeks will all be factors down the stretch. In Week 10, for example, the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are on bye.

Here, we'll run down the best plays and matchups for each position based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring. We'll also dig into some of the latest injury news and the top remaining waiver-wire targets for Sunday and Monday.