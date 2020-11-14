Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup DecisionsNovember 14, 2020
Fantasy football managers have already faced the first start-or-sit obstacles of Week 10.
Those who started Philip Rivers were surely pleased with his 308-yard, one-touchdown, zero-pick performance. As for those who went with Ryan Tannehill in a brutal matchup, well...maybe give the matchup more consideration next time around (15-of-27 for 147 yards and one score).
But most members of the fantasy community likely had little, if any, exposure to Thursday's Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans collision. Your trickiest calls are still on the horizon, then, and given where we are on the calendar, it's no big stretch to suggest those decisions could go a long way toward deciding whether you secure a playoff spot.
So, let's get you in the best possible position by identifying three of our top start-or-sit recommendations for the remaining slate.
Start: Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
If you've heard anything about Carson Wentz's 2020 campaign, it probably hasn't been good. He's thrown an NFL-worst 12 interceptions and completed a career-low 58.4 percent of his passes.
Not great, right? But his supporting cast has been shredded by injury. Oh, and even with the aforementioned unsightly numbers, he still has provided the 12th-most fantasy points at the quarterback position, per FantasyPros.
He's productive even when the stars aren't aligned, and everything might finally be breaking his way in Week 10. Philadelphia's roster is actually healthy. Wentz will have a full complement of weapons around him against the New York Giants, plus a healthy offensive line in front.
He had few recognizable faces around him when these clubs clashed in Week 7 and still delivered one of his strongest fantasy efforts of the season. Wentz threw for 359 yards and two scores in that contest, and he could put up similar numbers (or better) with an upgraded group of playmakers around him.
Sit: Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots
Two quarterbacks had more fantasy points than Cam Newton through the first two weeks. It's basically been a never-ending free fall ever since.
Between Weeks 3 and 9, New England's signal-caller is 28th among quarterbacks in total fantasy points and 30th in points per game.
At this point, he's essentially a touchdown-dependent running back. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3. He hadn't topped 175 passing yards since then before putting 274 on the lowly New York Jets on Monday night.
He might offer decent streaming appeal in certain matchups, but this isn't one of them. The Baltimore Ravens have allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
Start: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
It's easy to look at Jerry Jeudy's Week 9 eruption and assume most of it had to do with the matchup. Few defenses are more generous to wide receivers than the Atlanta Falcons, and Jeudy crushed his previous personal bests with seven receptions and 125 yards.
But the seeds of a breakout had been planted long before. He was targeted 24 times in his first three outings, then saw a season-high 10 passes thrown his way in Week 8. That involvement was bound to deliver big numbers, especially given Drew Lock's willingness to let it fly.
Jeudy may not have another 125-yard performance in him, but he can make things happen against a Las Vegas Raiders defense allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game.
"[Jeudy has] had at least 10 targets now in back-to-back games," NFL.com's Adam Rank wrote. "He's also getting down the field, with 177.5 air yards per game since Week 8. That's the most in the NFL."
This could be the game that locks in Jeudy as a no-brainer starter going forward.