Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Fantasy football managers have already faced the first start-or-sit obstacles of Week 10.

Those who started Philip Rivers were surely pleased with his 308-yard, one-touchdown, zero-pick performance. As for those who went with Ryan Tannehill in a brutal matchup, well...maybe give the matchup more consideration next time around (15-of-27 for 147 yards and one score).

But most members of the fantasy community likely had little, if any, exposure to Thursday's Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans collision. Your trickiest calls are still on the horizon, then, and given where we are on the calendar, it's no big stretch to suggest those decisions could go a long way toward deciding whether you secure a playoff spot.

So, let's get you in the best possible position by identifying three of our top start-or-sit recommendations for the remaining slate.