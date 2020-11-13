Eric Kay's Trial in Tyler Skaggs Case Rescheduled from December to April

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Angels director of public relations Eric Kay, who is accused of distributing the fentanyl that led to Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs' overdose death, will have his trial delayed from December to April after his lawyer contracted COVID-19.

Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported the news on Kay, who has pled not guilty to felony charges of distributing the deadly fentanyl to Skaggs and intending to "possess with the intent to distribute" the drug "beginning in or before 2017," per Fenno.

William Reagan Wynn, who is representing Kay, filed a joint motion claiming he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 28 and has been quarantining ever since.

Skaggs died on July 1, 2019 in his Southlake, Texas hotel room with the Angels in town to play the Texas Rangers.

Per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, an autopsy report revealed that Skaggs had alcohol and opioids in his system, including fentanyl and oxycodone. He died via "terminal aspiration of gastric contents."

Per Fenno, Geoffrey Lindenberg, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, said in an affidavit that Skaggs would have lived if he did not have fentanyl in his system.

Kay has admitted to providing fentanyl to Skaggs in the past, per T.J. Quinn of ESPN. However, he said he does not believe he gave Skaggs the fentanyl that led to his death.

Per Quinn:

"Kay told investigators he illegally obtained six oxycodone pills and gave three to Skaggs a day or two before the team left California for the road trip to Texas, according to the two sources. Kay told DEA agents he does not think the pills he obtained for Skaggs were the same ones the pitcher took the day he died because Skaggs typically would ingest the pills immediately after receiving them from Kay, the sources said.

"Skaggs also texted Kay the day the team left for Texas seeking more oxycodone, a request Kay told investigators he was unable to fulfill, the sources said."

The 27-year-old Skaggs pitched for seven MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Angels.