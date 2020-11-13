Ex-Mets, Yankees SP Dwight Gooden Sentenced to Probation After Drug Arrest

Associated Press

Former National League Cy Young winner Dwight Gooden has been sentenced to probation after his June 2019 arrest on a drug charge.

Per the Associated Press, New York Superior Court Judge Vincent Falcetano sentenced Gooden to one year of probation.

"I understand that my recovery has to come first," Gooden told the judge, per the AP. "This has saved my life."

Police found two small baggies of what they suspected was cocaine in Gooden's car after he was pulled over for a traffic violation on June 7, 2019. He was charged with suspicion of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

Gooden pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in August 2019. He was ordered to complete a drug rehab program in order to avoid jail time.

Per Kathleen Hopkins of the Asbury Park Press, Falcetano told Gooden during a recent reevaluation that "it's hard to believe that it's really the same person."

Gooden struggled with substance-abuse problems during his Major League Baseball career. He was suspended for the entire 1995 season because of multiple violations of MLB's drug policy.

During his 16-year MLB career from 1984-2000, Gooden was named to the All-Star team four times and won the 1985 NL Cy Young award. He was on three World Series-winning teams in 1986 (New York Mets), 1996 and 2000 (New York Yankees).