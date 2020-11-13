AEW Cancels Dynamite Shows Scheduled for Dec. 2 and Dec. 30 amid COVID-19

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling canceled two live editions of Dynamite in December amid a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion announced its Dec. 2 in New Orleans and Dec. 30 event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, have been scrapped.

When the onset of the pandemic forced sports leagues to shut down in March, AEW began taping Dynamite from an undisclosed location. In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled professional wrestling to be an essential business, which allowed AEW and WWE to resume taping shows in the state.

Since then, All Elite Wrestling has utilized Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for Dynamite and its pay-per-views. Starting in August, the promotion also allowed fans to return on a limited basis.

With no COVID-19 vaccine in place, taking Dynamite back on the road remains tricky, and some states are considering new restrictions to combat the rise in positive cases.

The next event outside Jacksonville listed on AEW's site isn't until Feb. 24 in Newark, New Jersey.