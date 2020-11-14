Masters 2020: Definitive TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide for Saturday

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Four players share the lead at the 2020 Masters, which has added "daylight" to the list of challenges facing the field.

The airhorn rang out at Augusta National Golf Club at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday—same as Thursday—with a little more than half of the players on the course. Hideki Matsuyama (through 15) and Jon Rahm (12) are the leaders among those yet to complete their second rounds at eight under par.

Matsuyama and Rahm are one shot behind co-leaders Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Justin Thomas.

ESPN and CBS will split Saturday's TV coverage, while ESPN+ and Masters.com will have streams available for the busy day.

Saturday TV Schedule and Live Stream

2nd Round TV: ESPN at 7:30 a.m. ET

3rd Round TV: CBS from 1-5 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ and Masters.com

DeChambeau Hovering Near Cut Line

Leading up to the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau found himself as the focus of one storyline: Could the Masters favorite ride his driver to a comfortable victory?

Through two days, that answer is a hard no.

After a double bogey on the 13th plagued his opening round, DeChambeau encountered some trouble early Friday. Spotters lost his drive on No. 3, which forced him to take a penalty and return to the tee. He ended with a triple bogey.

That sparked a slide for DeChambeau, who bogeyed the next two holes and carded a 39 on the front nine. Following a bogey on No. 10, he found himself at two over par.

In fairness, he exited the course on a better note.

DeChambeau dropped in a birdie on the 12th and positioned himself for an eagle at 13. While it's a 17-footer—unlikely but entirely possible—a two-putt birdie would send DeChambeau back to even par, which is the projected cut line.

With five holes remaining in the second round thereafter, he would at least be expected to make the cut. But there's no question it's a much different conversation than anticipated for DeChambeau.

Phil Confident; Tiger in the Hunt

Because of their popularity, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will always be players of interest at Augusta. Woods won the tournament in 2019, yes, but he and Mickelson both struggled at the PGA Championship and missed the U.S. Open cut this year.

But heading into Saturday, both are legitimate contenders for the green jacket. Mickelson is five under through 36 holes, and Woods is four under with eight holes remaining in his second round.

John Locher/Associated Press

Mickelson is feeling particularly strong.

"I'm driving like a stallion," Mickelson said following his two-under 70 on Friday, per Rex Hoggard of GolfChannel.com.

Mickelson noted his frustration and disappointment with his putter, saying he's left eight-10 shots on the green. That is partially reflected by three bogeys in each of his first two rounds.

Woods, meanwhile, atoned for a couple mistakes but will be aiming for a more productive Saturday morning.

After missing an eagle on No. 2 by a literal inch, he bogeyed the third and saved a par on the sixth. Tiger dropped a shot on the seventh but responded with a birdie on No. 8, once again taking advantage of the par fives. Doing the same on Nos. 13 and 15 would be a major boost entering the third round.

