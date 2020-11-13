Joe Mixon, Miles Sanders, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The NFL injury report is loaded with marquee players whose status for Week 10 could shift the balance of power for their team.

In addition to the real-world implications, fantasy managers need to keep a close eye on the injury report because every matchup counts with some leagues just three weeks away from starting the playoffs.

Here's a roundup of the key injuries after teams have wrapped up their practice for the week.

Christian McCaffrey's bad luck in 2020 continues after he injured his shoulder late in last week's 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Carolina Panthers star looked terrific in his return from a high-ankle sprain with 151 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 28 touches in Week 9.

The absence of McCaffrey on Sunday will put Mike Davis back in the spotlight. The 27-year-old has been solid with 631 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in nine games. He's going up against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that leads the NFL with 77.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

Joe Mixon's ailing foot seems like it will keep him out for a third straight game. He didn't practice all week and trying to play through an injury against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has held five of its eight opponents under 100 rushing yards.

While the Panthers and Bengals will likely have to figure things out in the backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to welcome back Miles Sanders on Sunday. He looked unstoppable in his first five games with 434 rushing yards on 71 carries and leads all running backs with 6.1 yards per attempt.

After missing the previous two games with a knee injury, Sanders will get his feet wet against the New York Giants. For all of New York's defensive deficiencies, that group has been solid against the run with 94.8 yards allowed per game.

Another team dealing with bad news on the offensive side of the football are the Detroit Lions. They have already ruled Kenny Golladay out due to a hip injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was a surprise entry on the injured list after practicing on Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, a toe injury kept Hockenson on the sidelines for Thursday's practice. He did return to the field on a limited basis Friday.

If Hockenson can't go or is limited, that could leave Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones Jr. as Matthew Stafford's top targets on Sunday. The Washington Football Team defense very quietly ranks 11th in points allowed per game (23.5) and has held five of their past six opponents to fewer than 210 yards passing.

The waiver wire, especially if you have one of those injured running backs, is going to be vital for fantasy managers in need of help with less than 48 hours until Sunday's schedule kicks off.