Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Aldon Smith Contract Extension Interests Dallas

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday the team is interested in signing defensive end Aldon Smith to a contract extension.

Jones, who also serves as the franchise's general manager, was asked on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) whether he's hoping to keep Smith for the long haul:

"Yes, and the idea here is that Aldon is getting better. He's a bigger man than he was when he played earlier in his career. But that has a lot of positives to it, too. But every time he's stepping out there, he's gaining on it, and that's interesting to be at this stage of his career. But he's an absolute unique in every way pressure player.

"We want to maximize our relationship with him. We've all got a good one with him. Proud of him. Proud for him. Proud that he's given himself this chance, and we're going to help him do it. So, as I've said earlier, I'm a fan of his."

Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cowboys in March. He hadn't played since 2015 with the Oakland Raiders because of an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The 31-year-old University of Missouri product has been effective for Dallas. He's recorded 37 total tackles, five sacks and two passes defended across nine appearances. It's made him a rare bright spot for an otherwise struggling defense that ranks last in points allowed per game (32.2).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the Seattle Seahawks showed interest in acquiring Smith before the Nov. 3 trade deadline, but the Cowboys opted to keep him.

"I'm not thinking about next season," Smith said last week. "I want to win."

His resurgent season in Dallas would likely lead to plenty of interest if he hits free agency.

Smith has been a productive edge-rusher since the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft. He's tallied 52.5 sacks in 68 regular-season games and added 5.5 more in eight postseason contests.

The Cowboys will head into the offseason needing to seriously overhaul their defense. Getting the 2012 All-Pro selection locked into a new deal before year's end would at least eliminate one void to fill.