Manny Pacquiao's Life Story to Be Featured in New 'Fighting Pride' Video Game

The life story of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will be featured in FIGHTING PRIDE: The Manny Pacquiao Saga, a mobile video game set to debut in early 2021.

Ranida Games and OMG Inc. announced in a press release they conducted extensive interviews with Pacquiao about growing up in the Philippines before emerging as one of the most dominant boxers in history and being elected a Senator in his home country.

Ben Banta, Ranida Games' CEO, released a statement about the company's newest title:

"I've been watching Manny Pacquiao's boxing fights since I was young, and it's been one of my dreams to create a Pacquiao game since I started making games. He's not only served as an inspiration, but also brought happiness and pride to a lot of people. And as a huge fan of beat 'em ups, the continuous wave of action it offers while telling a story makes this a perfect genre through which to share his life story."

OMG Inc. president Mike Ochosa added: "From nothing to greatness, from the impossible to endless possibilities, Pacquiao's life must be shared with all of us. His story is compelling as well as inspiring. What better way to impart that sentiment to the world than through a mobile game app?"

Here's the announcement trailer:

Fighting Pride will feature three game modes:

Story Mode : gamers will take on fights representing the issues Pac-Man faced while growing up, including "poverty, bullying, crab mentality, as well as personal challenges such as self-doubt and fear of failure"

Historical Mode : a chance to take Pacquiao's place in some of his biggest career fights

: a chance to take Pacquiao's place in some of his biggest career fights Online PvP Mode: train your own version of Pacquiao to face online opponents in head-to-head bouts

Pacquiao, 41, is a former eight-division world champion who owns a 62-7-2 career record with 39 knockouts. He's faced off with some of the biggest names in the sport over the past 20 years, led by Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley.

His most recent fight was a split-decision triumph over Keith Thurman in July 2019.