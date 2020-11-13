Paul Hornung, Hall of Fame RB on Packers 1st Super Bowl Team, Dies at Age 84

Associated Press

Heisman Trophy winner and Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung died Friday at age 84, the Louisville Sports Commission confirmed (via ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Hornung threw for 917 yards and three touchdowns while running for 420 yards and six scores for Notre Dame in 1956 en route to winning college football's top individual award.

He spent nine seasons with the Packers, winning four NFL titles, including Super Bowl I, and finished his NFL career with 3,711 rushing yards and 130 receptions for 1,480 yards while scoring 62 total touchdowns.

A do-it-all player, Hornung was also 24-of-55 for 383 yards and five touchdowns through the air for Green Bay while handling kicking duties as well. He was 66-of-140 on field goals and missed only four of his 194 point-after attempts.

Legendary coach Vince Lombardi once said the Louisville, Kentucky, native was "the most versatile man who ever played the game."

Former teammate Herb Adderley lavished praise on Hornung as well.

"Vince called him our money player and he was just that," Adderley said, per Packers team historian Cliff Christl. "He should have been the first player from our team in the Hall of Fame."



Nicknamed "The Golden Boy," Hornung led the league in points scored in three seasons, with his 176 points in 1960 still ranking as the second-most in a single season in the NFL.

Hornung was an All-Pro in 1960 and 1961 and won the Most Valuable Player award in 1961. He's enshrined in both the college and pro football Halls of Fame, getting the nod in 1985 for the former and 1986 for the latter.

In 2016, attorneys for Hornung filed suit against helmet manufacturer Riddell. The lawsuit said he had suffered multiple concussions during his career and had been diagnosed with dementia, alleging Riddell failed to disclose the possible long-term health problems posed by head injuries.