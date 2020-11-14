NFL Rookies Who Are Set to Break out Down the Stretch in 2020

1 of 8

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift had his first big game in Week 6 when he rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Swift is also averaging more than three receptions per game, but he hasn't broken out like James Robinson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

This is largely due to Swift's presence in a timeshare with ageless wonder Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson. Unlike Robinson and Edwards-Helaire, Swift hasn't gotten the opportunity to be a workhorse.

That could change if the 3-5 Lions cannot stay in the wild-card race. The 35-year-old Peterson is not a long-term piece of the puzzle, and as The Athletic's Chris Burke pointed out Monday, Detroit needs to see what kind of building block Swift can be:

"I even get them wanting to keep Adrian Peterson involved, because of how he helps the play-action game. Swift, though, is a 1,000-yard back waiting to happen. His ability to cut at full speed, moving forward, is on a rare level. He does need to start working south to north a little more quickly on those stretch plays, but the offense is better—easy as that—when he's in the backfield."

Expect Swift to continue to catch multiple passes per game while getting a bigger share of the rushing workload. He has just 250 rushing yards through eight games and could double that in the second half of the season.

While the Detroit offensive line leaves something to be desired—it ranks 26th in adjusted line yards by Football Outsiders—that hasn't prevented Swift from averaging 4.6 yards per carry, the highest figure among Lions running backs. As long as Matthew Stafford is behind center to keep defenses honest, Swift should thrive.

He is averaging 25.9 receiving yards per game, so he could top 700 scrimmage yards in the final eight weeks.