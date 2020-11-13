    Browns Close Facility After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns announced they've closed their facility after an unnamed player received a positive COVID-19 test result Friday morning. 

    Here's the team's full statement ahead of Sunday's scheduled home game against the Houston Texans:

    The Browns entered the NFL's more intensive coronavirus protocol Sunday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's bye week.

    Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming into close contact with the staffer, but he was activated Wednesday after negative test results.

    "No, I mean if you look at it in a normal week, Monday's a day to review film from the day prior and get your body right," Mayfield told reporters. "So I just treated it as an extended day of our bye week to continue getting my body right and then be in meetings and earn our bonus day, as coach calls it, and stay in tune with that."

    The 2018 first overall pick is in line to start Sunday's clash with the Houston Texans, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is expecting a strong second half of the campaign from his QB.

    "I think Baker would tell you there are moments [in the first half of the season] where he was really good and moments that he wants to get better," Stefanski said. "I think that's just a great focus for our guys moving forward. We can help him, I know that. We can help him for sure in some of the design and some of the play calls. I think he's ready to ascend."

    Cleveland and Houston have both already used their bye weeks, so rescheduling the contest would be difficult. There's no indication that will be necessary pending the Browns' contact tracing.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Sunday's kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

    Related

      Browns OC Baker: ’You’ll See Different Things Schematically’ in the 2nd Half

      Browns OC Baker: ’You’ll See Different Things Schematically’ in the 2nd Half
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns OC Baker: ’You’ll See Different Things Schematically’ in the 2nd Half

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      The Case for the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates 🏆

      We made the argument for each of these five QBs to win the 2020 award

      The Case for the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Case for the NFL's Top 5 MVP Candidates 🏆

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Take some time to fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Buying or Selling Wild-Card Teams 💸

      Could any of these squads be Super Bowl Contenders?

      Buying or Selling Wild-Card Teams 💸
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buying or Selling Wild-Card Teams 💸

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report