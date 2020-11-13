Browns Close Facility After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced they've closed their facility after an unnamed player received a positive COVID-19 test result Friday morning.

Here's the team's full statement ahead of Sunday's scheduled home game against the Houston Texans:

The Browns entered the NFL's more intensive coronavirus protocol Sunday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's bye week.

Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming into close contact with the staffer, but he was activated Wednesday after negative test results.

"No, I mean if you look at it in a normal week, Monday's a day to review film from the day prior and get your body right," Mayfield told reporters. "So I just treated it as an extended day of our bye week to continue getting my body right and then be in meetings and earn our bonus day, as coach calls it, and stay in tune with that."

The 2018 first overall pick is in line to start Sunday's clash with the Houston Texans, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is expecting a strong second half of the campaign from his QB.

"I think Baker would tell you there are moments [in the first half of the season] where he was really good and moments that he wants to get better," Stefanski said. "I think that's just a great focus for our guys moving forward. We can help him, I know that. We can help him for sure in some of the design and some of the play calls. I think he's ready to ascend."

Cleveland and Houston have both already used their bye weeks, so rescheduling the contest would be difficult. There's no indication that will be necessary pending the Browns' contact tracing.

Sunday's kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.