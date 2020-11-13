3 Takeaways from Titans' Week 10 Loss

1 of 3

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The momentum swung in Indianapolis' favor after a pair of poor special teams plays in the third quarter.

Punter Trevor Daniel shanked a 17-yard punt from his own end zone to give the Colts the ball at the Tennessee 27.

Four plays later, Nyheim Hines was in the end zone celebrating a four-yard touchdown run that placed the Colts ahead by three points.

The Titans offense did not get anything going on the ensuing drive, which forced Daniel and the punt team to go back out on the field.

On that attempt, E.J. Speed broke through the punt protection and blocked the kick. T.J. Carrie recovered the loose ball in the end zone to give the Colts a 10-point advantage.

Tennessee's offense deserves credit for its response as it moved the ball down the field, but that drive ended in a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski. The Colts' following drive finished in the end zone.

The poor kicks by Daniel and Gostkowski, as well as the blocked punt, placed the Titans in a hole they could not get out of in the second half.

If the two punting sequences went off as planned and Gostkowski knocked down a second-half kick or two, the Titans may have left the field with a win.

Instead, they have to work on punt protection and put themselves in better position to avoid those mistakes moving forward.