Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel LineupsNovember 13, 2020
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have been a must-start combination in daily fantasy football lineups for most of the 2020 NFL season.
In Week 10, the Green Bay Packers duo faces one of its most favorable matchups of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jacksonville's defense has been one of the worst in the NFL, so that opens the possibility for more Packers to thrive alongside Rodgers and Adams.
If you choose to go with the Green Bay lineup stack, you will need to surround those players with a few stars from other teams.
The Los Angeles Rams could be the second-best team to target for DFS action since they take on the Seattle Seahawks' shaky defense at home.
Use Green Bay Players in a Lineup Stack
Rodgers and Adams have been fantastic for the 6-2 Packers, and they come into Sunday off a 10-day layoff following the Thursday night thumping of the San Francisco 49ers.
In the last three games, Adams has 30 catches for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Rodgers put up 879 passing yards and 11 scoring throws.
Jacksonville's defense has conceded over 350 total yards to all but one of its opponents, and it was gashed for over 400 total yards on five occasions.
Week 10 starts a brutal two-week stretch for Doug Marrone's side that also features a Week 11 clash with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.
Most players will target Rodgers and Adams for their lineups, so the key to the Packers lineup stack is finding one or two of their teammates who will thrive and land you an advantage over other rosters.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be a target for the stack after he produced a pair of touchdowns against the 49ers.
Jacksonville lets up 8.5 yards per attempt in the passing game, so if Adams is not targeted on a few throws, Valdes-Scantling could hurt the Jaguars on deep balls, like he did on his 53-yard touchdown catch in Week 9.
The Jaguars also allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends in the first nine weeks. That could open the door for Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger or Marcedes Lewis.
Lewis caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers, but Tonyan is the most trustworthy option of the trio since he leads the tight end group in every receiving category.
If you utilize Valdes-Scantling and one of the tight ends alongside Rodgers and Adams, you could be in for a high-scoring day.
Go After the Los Angeles Rams Wide Receivers
The alternative to a Packers stack is loading up on wide receivers in other favorable matchups behind Adams.
The Los Angeles Rams duo of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp come out of the bye week to face the putrid Seattle Seahawks passing defense.
Seattle allowed 386 passing yards to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, and it gave up 108 points in the last three weeks.
Kupp leads the Rams with 71 targets, 48 receptions and 527 receiving yards, but Woods owns more touchdown catches with four to Kupp's two.
Woods has also been used in the ground game, as he has 16 carries for 108 yards and a pair of scores.
Woods' scoring ability could make him a more intriguing play than Kupp in Los Angeles' second NFC West clash of the season.
In Week 8, Woods and Kupp combined for 195 receiving yards against Miami, while Josh Reynolds produced 44 yards on four catches.
If you want to save some salary for other positions, Reynolds could be a smart low-value pickup to start alongside one of his teammates.
Reynolds has at least 40 receiving yards in each of his last four games, and he found the end zone once in Weeks 6 and 7.
If Jared Goff picks apart the Seahawks defense, like other signal-callers have this season, the Rams wide receivers could challenge Adams to be the highest-scoring wide out in DFS contests.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference