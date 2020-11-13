Daily Fantasy Football Week 10: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

1 of 2

Rodgers and Adams have been fantastic for the 6-2 Packers, and they come into Sunday off a 10-day layoff following the Thursday night thumping of the San Francisco 49ers.

In the last three games, Adams has 30 catches for 422 yards and six touchdowns, and Rodgers put up 879 passing yards and 11 scoring throws.

Jacksonville's defense has conceded over 350 total yards to all but one of its opponents, and it was gashed for over 400 total yards on five occasions.

Week 10 starts a brutal two-week stretch for Doug Marrone's side that also features a Week 11 clash with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Most players will target Rodgers and Adams for their lineups, so the key to the Packers lineup stack is finding one or two of their teammates who will thrive and land you an advantage over other rosters.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling should be a target for the stack after he produced a pair of touchdowns against the 49ers.

Jacksonville lets up 8.5 yards per attempt in the passing game, so if Adams is not targeted on a few throws, Valdes-Scantling could hurt the Jaguars on deep balls, like he did on his 53-yard touchdown catch in Week 9.

The Jaguars also allowed the second-most touchdowns to tight ends in the first nine weeks. That could open the door for Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger or Marcedes Lewis.

Lewis caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers, but Tonyan is the most trustworthy option of the trio since he leads the tight end group in every receiving category.

If you utilize Valdes-Scantling and one of the tight ends alongside Rodgers and Adams, you could be in for a high-scoring day.