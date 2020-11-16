    Report: Christian McCaffrey Set for 'Multi-Week' Absence with Shoulder Injury

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 16, 2020

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly "unlikely" to play his team's Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

    He missed Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury and the team is preparing for a "multi-week absence."

    The 2019 first-team All-Pro has struggled to stay healthy this season after an ankle injury in September cost him six weeks before he suffered the shoulder injury in his first game back against the Kansas City Chiefs

    It has already caused him to miss one game and appears likely to lead to more missed time.

    It's certainly not the way either McCaffrey or the Panthers wanted his four-year, $64 million extension to begin, though there's little question he is worth the money when healthy. In three games this season, the tailback is averaging 3.8 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per catch with six total touchdowns. 

    Now first-year head coach Matt Rhule will have to tailor the offense to play without the 24-year-old once again, with the Panthers already stuck in last place in the NFC South at at 3-7.

    Carolina is likely to rely on backups Mike Davis and Rodney Smith in the backfield for the time being, but not even a running-back-by-committee approach can make up for the loss of McCaffrey as both a rusher and route-runner. 

    The 2020 season hasn't been kind to the Panthers and it doesn't seem like it's getting better anytime soon, especially with its dynamic playmaker being unable to stay on the field. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Division Races Getting Even Tighter After Week 10 🍿

      Where every division stands after Week 10 shakeups ➡️

      Division Races Getting Even Tighter After Week 10 🍿
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Division Races Getting Even Tighter After Week 10 🍿

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Stock Watch: Elijah Moore eclipses 1,000 yard season, North Carolina duo explodes

      2021 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Stock Watch: Elijah Moore eclipses 1,000 yard season, North Carolina duo explodes
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      2021 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Stock Watch: Elijah Moore eclipses 1,000 yard season, North Carolina duo explodes

      Chris Trapasso
      via CBSSports.com

      Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain

      Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Brees (Ribs) Might Miss Time

      Saints ‘bracing’ for Brees to miss time to fully heal from rib contusion, getting MRI today (Rapoport)

      Brees (Ribs) Might Miss Time
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brees (Ribs) Might Miss Time

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report