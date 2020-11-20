Every NFL Team's Kryptonite in 2020

27 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

They might be 9-0, but only four teams have fewer 10-plus-yard runs this season than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rank in the bottom six in football with a 3.8 yards-per-attempt average on the ground and fourth-last in the league in rushing DVOA.

Top back James Conner, who struggled last year, hit a groove in September and October this year but has averaged just 2.8 yards per carry the last three weeks. Meanwhile, youngsters Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. have hardly factored in.

"The biggest significant component or analysis or critique of [Sunday's game against Cincinnati] is our ineffective running game," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week, per Bob Labriola of the team's official website.

"And we've spent a lot of time thinking and talking about that in an effort to move forward. One of the things I'll acknowledge is as a team you always go through lulls in the season where components of your play are lacking, and it requires a re-center of energy and focus and attention. I believe that's where we are in regards to the run game right now, so we'll get about that task this week."

Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could become kryptonite if his 38-year-old body begins to break down between now and February, but that hasn't happened yet and the Steelers are pretty loaded elsewhere, so the biggest tangible fear right now is that a lack of offensive balance could eventually sink the Steelers.