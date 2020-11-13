Ranking the 10 Greatest Matches and Moments of Eddie Guerrero's WWE Career

10 of 10

The booming voice of Tony Chimel introducing the new WWE champion. The roar of the crowd as Guerrero made his first appearance with the gold. The confetti, the balloons and the pyro.

Eddie's WWE Championship Celebration on the February 19, 2004, episode of SmackDown was solely about paying homage to the new champion. There was no Brock Lesnar or Goldberg to share the spotlight with. It was a moment when Vince McMahon and his company acknowledged that Guerrero was now the guy.

It was appropriate that the new champion made his way to the ring through the audience in that it was the fans who were as responsible for his rise to gold as he was. It was they who embraced the lying, cheating and stealing persona. It was they who refused to accept him as a heel in the summer of 2003 when WWE tried to cool off what was a runaway train of popularity. They never let their collective foot off the pedal, forcing the company's hand and ensuring Guerrero achieved the level of success that his hard work and dedication had earned.

And in turn, it was the emotion Guerrero elicited from them that made them care about him and want him to succeed. At a time when giants from the Attitude Era were leaving and the industry was changing on a seemingly weekly basis, Guerrero kept those fans invested in something they loved so much, with his influence on them equally as significant as theirs on him.

With chants of "Eddie!" raining down from the stands, Guerrero basked in the moment and experienced what stardom at the highest level of felt like.

And there was the obligatory interruption, but not by some random heel or the next challenger to his throne. No, it came in the form of brother Chavo Sr. and nephew Chavo Jr. While they had been presented as rivals in the weeks leading to that moment, the sense of pride they shared standing in that ring, both Eddie and Chavito champions in the biggest wrestling company in the world, had to be overwhelming.

The moment is often overlooked in the annals of SmackDown (and WWE) history, but one would be hard-pressed to find one that was more emotional, real and indicative of the special bond between performer and audience than what unfolded on that evening.

While it may lack the meaning of winning his first world title, it was as special a moment in Guerrero's career as any to that point and a reminder of just how beloved the Hall of Famer was.