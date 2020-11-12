Cardinals' Patrick Peterson Calls for More Refs on Field to Properly Enforce PI

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson wants the NFL to add more referees to the field during games after he was called for pass interference on Sunday.

"What I'm proposing to the league: We need more refs on the field to officiate the game if the back judge can't see the receivers, so now the DB is at a disadvantage," Peterson told reporters Thursday (h/t Josh Weinfuss of ESPN). "I almost think he's not refereeing the game properly. He's just not seeing the whole game, so we need more eyes to help these guys."

Peterson was whistled for defensive pass interference when he unsuccessfully tried to break up a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wideout DeVante Parker, but the Dolphins decided to decline the penalty in favor of Parker's 17-yard reception.

Peterson said the call was made because the official thought he was holding Parker, but the league veteran—a three-time All-Pro—said he has reviewed the play 30 times and doesn't understand the reasoning behind his only pass interference call of the season.

"I was like, I didn't touch him, like what do you mean I got a pass interference?'" Peterson said Thursday. "He said, 'Well, from my angle, it looked like you was engaged with him.' I'm like, 'What do you mean from your angle? You can't even see the receiver because you're right behind me.'"

The former fifth-overall pick, who was drafted out of LSU by the Cardinals in 2011, has been called for pass interference 24 times since his NFL debut, which is tied for second-most in the league in that time span, per Weinfuss. All but two have been enforced.

Peterson, who said he "never touched [Parker] and never poked him," appealed directly to commissioner Roger Goodell during the call with reporters:

"So we need more eyes on the field, Mr. Goodell, to get these games officiated better, because receivers get away with so much. They push off every route. The ref can never see it because the defender is blocking him. So if we want the game officiated to go evenly both ways, let's put more eyes on the field."

He'll get another chance to demonstrate his "perfect coverage" when the 5-3 Cardinals host the Buffalo Bills (7-2) on Sunday.