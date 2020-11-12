    Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Listening to Gary Sanchez Offers from Interested Teams

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez prepares to take batting practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Gary Sanchez's disappointing 2020 season could have the New York Yankees look in a different direction for a starting catcher next year.

    Per Dan Martin, Ken Davidoff and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the team is willing to listen to trade offers for the two-time All-Star. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

