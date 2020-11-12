    Titans' Corey Davis Plans to Play vs. Colts After Death of Brother Titus

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, right, runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
    Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis will play in Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts despite the recent death of his brother, Titus, according to longtime NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky.

    Titus Davis died Wednesday at 27 years old after being diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare form of kidney cancer, per Mark Fischer of the New York Post.

    He starred as a receiver at Central Michigan while breaking Antonio Brown's records for the most receiving yards and touchdowns in a career. He spent some time in the NFL on practice squads but never appeared in a game.

    Corey Davis went to Western Michigan and remained close to his brother:

    He will play his team's Week 10 game with a heavy heart, continuing what has been a difficult year for the 25-year-old. Davis missed three games after being placed on the COVID-19 list during the team's outbreak earlier in the season. 

    When healthy, the 6'3", 209-pound Illinois native has been an impact player with three touchdowns in six games. His 61.5 receiving yards per game would also be a career high over a full season after being drafted fifth overall in 2017.

    Davis will hope to help the Titans (6-2) in an important game for the AFC South standings. The visiting Colts are in second place at 5-3.

