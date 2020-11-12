Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Thursday at Augusta

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The top of the Masters leaderboard features a smattering of golf's most experienced players.

Lee Westwood became the first player to reach five under par, and he made the turn to the back nine one shot ahead of Paul Casey.

The 47-year-old Westwood and 43-year-old Casey have had top-10 finishes at each of the four majors, but neither have come away with a title.

The last golfer to win his first major championship is far away from the leaders at Augusta National Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau went through a litany of errors on the back nine to start his first tournament as a major champion. A double bogey and two birdies led to the pre-tournament favorite finishing the first nine holes at even par.

In between Westwood and DeChambeau on the leaderboard are a handful of previous major winners, including Webb Simpson, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen and Tiger Woods.

Masters Leaderboard

Updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

Lee Westwood (-5)

Webb Simpson (-5)

Paul Casey (-4)

Louis Oosthuizen (-4)

Tiger Woods (-3)

Hideki Matsuyama (-3)

Patrick Reed (-3)

Scottie Scheffler (-2)

Mike Weir (-2)

Westwood stormed ahead of the field through one of the best front-nine performances you will see all weekend at Augusta.

The Englishman recorded back-to-back birdies twice to become a surprise leader after nine holes.

Webb Simpson became the second player to reach the five-under threshold by knocking in an eagle on the second hole. He started the round on the back nine and then went three under in the first two holes on the front nine.

Casey took advantage of the back nine by rolling in a birdie to start his round at No. 10 and then three more times between holes No. 13 and No. 16.

Whether Westwood and Casey can keep up that low-scoring pace for four rounds remains to be seen, but it is still remarkable to see both playing at a high level when we expected the likes of DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to take the morning session by storm.

Before you get to the pair of marquee players on the leaderboard, you have to pass through five previous major champions, two of which won at Augusta: Woods and Patrick Reed.

Woods' early surge has been the most notable performance from a non-leader. He rattled in birdies at Nos. 13, 15 and 16. He stuck his tee shot so close to the pin at No. 16 that he almost recorded an ace.

The reigning champion's run through the back nine was much more successful than that of the pre-tournament favorite.

DeChambeau produced a handful of errant drives on the opening holes and struggled so much on the par-five 13th hole that he dropped two strokes.

The U.S. Open winner recovered from his poor start with three pars and birdies at Nos. 15 and 16, but the early setbacks left him with work to do on his final nine holes to inch closer to the lead.

Rahm achieved a bit more success out of the marquee threesome, but just to get one under, he had to birdie three holes to bounce back from a pair of bogeys.

The 48 golfers in the morning wave of threesomes will finish their rounds Thursday. The afternoon wave, which begins at 2:15 p.m. ET, will have to finish some parts of the first round Friday due to the lack of daylight in Georgia in November.

