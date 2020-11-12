Yadier Molina Rumors: Yankees, Mets Among Free-Agent Suitors; Cardinals in Mix

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Veteran catcher Yadier Molina is reportedly being pursued by the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, New York Mets and multiple other teams in free agency.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Molina is seeking a two-year contract, and the Cardinals are favored to retain him, but "in free agency you never know."

The 38-year-old Molina is set to enter his 18th MLB season and has spent his entire career with the Cards.

During his illustrious career, Molina has been named an All-Star nine times and has won nine Gold Glove awards, four Platinum Glove awards, one Silver Slugger award and two World Series.

With a career slash line of .281/.333/.404 and 160 home runs, 932 RBI, 713 runs scored and 2,001 hits to go with his elite defense, Molina has perhaps carved out a Hall of Fame career.

He may not have much on-field time left, but he continues to produce. In 42 games last season, he hit .262 with four homers and 16 RBI, which is solid for a catcher who is also a plus defender.

He is also just three seasons removed from his most recent All-Star nod in 2018, a campaign during which he hit 20 home runs and drove in 74 runs, marking some of his best offensive numbers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Yankees and Mets stand out as two clubs that could really use his services.

Catcher was a major issue for the Yanks last season because of Gary Sanchez's struggles at the plate. Although he hit 10 home runs and drove in 24 in 49 games last season, he hit a mere .147 and struck out 64 times in just 156 at-bats.

It wouldn't have been such a big issue if Sanchez was great defensively, but he isn't good in that area either. As a result, the Yankees started Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for much of their playoff run.

Molina would give the Yankees not only an elite defensive catcher, but also another hitter who doesn't give easy outs.

The Mets' starting catcher last season was Wilson Ramos, but he is a free agent as well. Regardless of whether they sign Molina, the Mets may not have much interest in re-signing Ramos after he hit just .239 with five home runs and 15 RBI last season.

New Mets owner Steve Cohen has made it clear that winning is his No. 1 priority, and the belief is he won't be afraid to spend money to make it happen. Because of that, he may be willing to give Molina his asking price.

Molina is synonymous with the Cardinals organization, and it is tough to envision him playing elsewhere, but with teams undoubtedly valuing his experience and penchant for playing winning baseball, St. Louis promises to have plenty of competition.