    Kyler Murray 'Can Be Better' Than Lamar Jackson, Per NFL Offensive Coach

    November 12, 2020

    Kyler Murray is on pace to have a superior fantasy season than Lamar Jackson's 2019 MVP breakout. 

    As an actual NFL quarterback, some coaches are starting to think he's better than Jackson overall. 

    "I don't know what his numbers are, but every time I look on the tape, he's making some huge play," an offensive coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "Sometimes it's for the other team, but goodness gracious, that guy is a baller. I think he is a 2, hands down, and the sky is the limit. I think he can be better than Lamar because I think he's a true passer and he can run similarly, so there is even more upside to Kyler than Lamar as an all-around quarterback."

          

