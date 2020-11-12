Philip Rivers 'Pretty Much Done' According to NFL Exec: 'He's Just Hanging On'

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers has the Indianapolis Colts off to a solid 5-3 start this season, but one NFL executive believes he is on his last legs.

The anonymous league exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic the following regarding Rivers: "I think he's pretty much done. S--t, Jacksonville beat them, and they are terrible. Week 1, when he should have looked at least fresh—his arm—he can't make the throws. He's gotta get his whole body into it. I mean, he's just hanging on."

Rivers, 38, is in the midst of his first season with the Colts after spending the first 16 years of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers franchise.

