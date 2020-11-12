    Masters Leaderboard 2020: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Thursday

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020

    FILE - In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles as he wears his green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Fourteen years after his last Masters win and 11 years after his last major, after fighting through chronic back problems, multiple surgeries, a bout with painkillers and long after just about everybody had written him off, Woods claimed his fifth green jacket. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The 2020 Masters is being played in mid-November with Tiger Woods as the reigning champion, a statement that would have been hard to believe before last year's tournament teed off.

    After the event was delayed from its usual April placement on the sports calendar, play finally began at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday morning amid rain at Augusta National Golf Club. It led to an early weather delay as storms rolled through Georgia.

    Let's check out all of the important details for Thursday's action. That's followed by a closer look at some storylines to follow throughout the weekend.

                     

    TV, Mobile Viewing Information

    Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia

    TV Coverage: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Live Stream: Masters Live

    Leaderboard: Masters.com

                         

    Tournament Storylines To Watch

    Will Length or Accuracy Prove More Important?

    Bryson DeChambeau has been the talk of the golf world heading to Augusta and for good reason. He's leading the PGA Tour in average driving distance (344.4 yards) and that was a crucial factor in his six-stroke triumph at the U.S. Open in September.

    His play throughout the year, which included seven straight top-10 finishes from the Genesis Invitational in February through his win in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, is surely forcing a lot of players to think about whether they need to start bulking up to add more length to their game for 2021.

    Augusta National is a different type of challenge, though. On paper, being able to crush the ball 350 yards isn't going to provide as much of an advantage as it does in a normal Tour event. The shape of the course and the tricky nature of the greens often makes chipping and putting what decides the winner.

    That's the traditional perspective, though. Perhaps the game is changing even more than people realize on the surface. If DeChambeau or another long-hitter is able to conquer Augusta with ease as the weather improves, the question will shift to whether the niche for more tactical players is being eliminated.

                   

    Weather Should Fade As a Factor After Thursday

    The early rain delay put a damper on the hype that built throughout the week. The forecast looks more promising for the remainder of Masters week, though.

    Here's the forecast for the coming days, according to the Weather Channel:

    • Friday: high of 78 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain
    • Saturday: high of 72 degrees with no chance of rain
    • Sunday: high of 80 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain

    It may take awhile for the course to full dry out into Friday but from that point forward all signs suggest the weather will no longer hamper the event.

    If the tournament is pushed into Monday, the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees.

             

    Hole Locations Will Play a Key Role

    When tournament organizers announced the hole locations for the first round it was clear they wanted to provide a serious test right out of the gate, perhaps playing into concerns about length playing too large of a role in determining the winner.

    Some of the holes looked more like something you'd see on a Sunday at Augusta, only a few paces from the edge of the green:

    It represented a high-risk, high-reward setup that'll likely continue throughout the week. Golfers will have to play ultra aggressive if they want to go low, but danger will lurk around every corner given the difficulty of handling the greens.

    All told, it should help keep scores lower and allow more players to have a chance heading into Sunday.

    Related

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      Follow all the action from Augusta National right here 📱

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: The Masters

      Pga
      via Pga

      Tiger Tracker: Day 1 at Augusta National

      We're tracking Woods as he tries to defend his title at Masters

      Tiger Tracker: Day 1 at Augusta National
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Tiger Tracker: Day 1 at Augusta National

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      See your favorite golfers as they play Augusta National's 11th, 12th and 13th holes 📲

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Watch Live at 'Amen Corner' 📺

      Masters
      via Masters

      Watch Your Favorite Golfers 📺

      Add your favorite players to personalize Masters.com's 'My Group', and watch all their shots live in one place 📲

      Watch Your Favorite Golfers 📺
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Watch Your Favorite Golfers 📺

      Masters
      via Masters