Masters 2020: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Thursday

Even though things won't be quite the same at Augusta National Golf Club, it's hard not to get excited about the Masters Tournament, which got underway Thursday morning.

It's one of the most thrilling golf events of the year, and even without fans in attendance and with it taking place in November rather than April, it's sure to provide great action once again in 2020.

No golfer wants to get off to a slow start, so the first day of the tournament can be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the weekend. Some of the top contenders were set to tee off this morning before inclement weather saw play suspended after just 20 minutes.

Here's how to follow the action, followed by predictions for what's to come this afternoon at Augusta National.

Thursday Coverage Information

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET, Masters.com and ESPN+

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN.com

Thursday Afternoon Preview, Predictions

Dustin Johnson is ranked No. 1 in the world and is one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour. He's putting up impressive scores everywhere he plays, and he hasn't had a poor showing in months. The 36-year-old has finished in the top 12 in each of his past seven tournaments, breaking into the 60s in 21 of his 28 rounds during that stretch.

Johnson is looking to keep his momentum going at the Masters, coming off a second-placed finish at the recent Houston Open. He still only has one victory at a major tournament (the 2016 U.S. Open), but he could be getting close to ending that drought.

And what better way for that to happen than for Johnson to win his first career green jacket?

But first, Johnson needs to get off to a strong start. He'll be teeing off at noon ET on the first hole alongside Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, a pair of solid competitors.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson toward the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes. In fact, the prediction here is that Johnson will post the best score of the opening round. It wouldn't be unusual considering he shot a 68 in the first round of the 2019 Masters and has continually posted low scores throughout 2020.

"I just need to keep putting myself into situations, and I'm playing good enough golf," Johnson said, according to Mercer Baggs of GolfChannel.com. "I feel like if I can put myself in position come Sunday, I like my chances, but we've got to get there first. I've still got a lot more years ahead of me, so I'm not really too stressed about it."

Johnson may not need to wait past this year to don a green jacket. He will be facing some strong opponents, though, who will likely keep things close throughout the weekend.

Don't be surprised if McIlroy and Cantlay also get off to solid starts, putting themselves in position to be in or close to the top 10. They are going to be playing with Johnson, and the trio will likely keep each other playing at a high level.

However, by the time Thursday is over, Johnson will be the favorite to win. And while he will need to keep up his high level of play throughout the weekend, there's a good chance that he will.

Prediction: Johnson jumps out to early lead with impressive first round