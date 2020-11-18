Skylar Mays' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hawks Roster

BILL FEIG/Associated Press

LSU guard Skylar Mays, who started all four years during his Tigers tenure, will begin his professional career with the Atlanta Hawks after being selected No. 50 in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Skylar Mays



Position: SG



Height: 6'4"



Weight: 205



Pro Comparison: Malcolm Brogdon



Scouting Report: Throw out the eye-test results on Mays, a potential steal who teams have overlooked because of his questionable position and fit. Skeptics might be overthinking. He's one of the craftiest, most creative guards who also possesses three-level shot-making skills and secondary playmaking ability.

Hawks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Clint Capela, C: $18M (2023)

De'Andre Hunter, SF: $7.2M (2023)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cam Reddish, SF: $4.4M (2023)

Dewayne Dedmon, C: $13.3M (2022)

Trae Young, PG: $6.1M (2022)

Kevin Huerter, SG: $2.5M (2022)

Bruno Fernando, C: $1.6M (2022)

John Collins, PF: $2.8M (2021)

Brandon Goodwin, PG: $1.1M (2021)

Onyeka Okongwu, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Skylar Mays, SG

Free Agents

Jeff Teague, PG: UFA

Vince Carter, SG: UFA

DeAndre' Bembry, SF: RFA

Skal Labissiere, PF: RFA

Damian Jones, C: RFA

Treveon Graham, SG: UFA

Charlie Brown Jr., F: RFA

The Hawks have one elite guard in Trae Young, but backcourt depth was a significant issue last season. Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish should get most of the minutes at the 2, but Mays could be an early contributor with his ability to play either guard spot.

Mays should be especially valuable with his shooting ability after making 39.4 percent of three-pointers last year at LSU, fitting in perfectly with the Hawks' plans to spread the floor.