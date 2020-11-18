    Skylar Mays' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hawks Roster

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) concentrates on a free throw in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
    BILL FEIG/Associated Press

    LSU guard Skylar Mays, who started all four years during his Tigers tenure, will begin his professional career with the Atlanta Hawks after being selected No. 50 in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.  

            

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerSkylar Mays

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'4"

    Weight: 205

    Pro Comparison: Malcolm Brogdon

    Scouting ReportThrow out the eye-test results on Mays, a potential steal who teams have overlooked because of his questionable position and fit. Skeptics might be overthinking. He's one of the craftiest, most creative guards who also possesses three-level shot-making skills and secondary playmaking ability.

    Hawks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Clint Capela, C: $18M (2023)

    De'Andre Hunter, SF: $7.2M (2023)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Cam Reddish, SF: $4.4M (2023)

    Dewayne Dedmon, C: $13.3M (2022)

    Trae Young, PG: $6.1M (2022)

    Kevin Huerter, SG: $2.5M (2022)

    Bruno Fernando, C: $1.6M (2022)

    John Collins, PF: $2.8M (2021)

    Brandon Goodwin, PG: $1.1M (2021) 

    Onyeka Okongwu, C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Skylar Mays, SG

         

    Free Agents

    Jeff Teague, PG: UFA

    Vince Carter, SG: UFA

    DeAndre' Bembry, SF: RFA

    Skal Labissiere, PF: RFA

    Damian Jones, C: RFA

    Treveon Graham, SG: UFA

    Charlie Brown Jr., F: RFA

    The Hawks have one elite guard in Trae Young, but backcourt depth was a significant issue last season. Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish should get most of the minutes at the 2, but Mays could be an early contributor with his ability to play either guard spot.

    Mays should be especially valuable with his shooting ability after making 39.4 percent of three-pointers last year at LSU, fitting in perfectly with the Hawks' plans to spread the floor.

    Related

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      There was a lot of talent undrafted. Here's where all the top players are signing ⬇️

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Start date, schedule and more

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Hawks Draft Skylar Mays

      🚨 LSU guard goes No. 50 overall 📋 Pro player comp: Malcolm Brogdon 📲 Like the pick? Give us your take in 3 words

      Hawks Draft Skylar Mays
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks Draft Skylar Mays

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      WATCH: USC's Onyeka Okongwu Reacts to Going No. 6 Overall

      WATCH: USC's Onyeka Okongwu Reacts to Going No. 6 Overall
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      WATCH: USC's Onyeka Okongwu Reacts to Going No. 6 Overall

      Rivals
      via Rivals