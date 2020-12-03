    Lamine Diane, 76ers Agree to Contract After Going Undrafted

    Lamine Diane, who starred at CS Northridge en route to averaging 25.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, has landed with the Philadelphia 76ers

    The Sixers announced Diane's signing in an official statement after he went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft. 

         

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerLamine Diane

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'7"

    Weight: 205

    Scouting Report: An unconventional scoring forward, the 6'7", 205-pound Senegal native averaged 25.6 points last season by improvising in the post, converting tough shots and playing hard. He'd be more highly regarded if it wasn't for his limited shooting range and suspect strength of schedule. 

    The 76ers have spent this offseason reshaping their roster under new president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. He has brought in Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green and Seth Curry to add a three-point shooting element that was sorely missing last season. 

    Diane isn't necessarily going to help Philadelphia's long-range shooting, but he did prove himself to be a prominent scorer during his two seasons in the Big West. 

    There's going to be very little pressure on Diane to contribute right away. The 23-year-old could spend time in the G League to hone his skills before the Sixers try him out in their rotation. 

    However Morey and head coach Doc Rivers want to approach things, Diane is a low-risk, high-reward signing at this point in the offseason. 

