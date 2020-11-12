Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 10 NFL Picks

14 of 14

John Froschauer/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Minnesota -3



You get the feeling the suddenly energized Minnesota Vikings believe they have a run in them, while the slumping Chicago Bears might be realizing their hot start was a mirage. In a meeting between NFC North teams seemingly moving in opposite directions, our crew is all over Minnesota as a mere three-point favorite at Soldier Field on Monday night.

"The Vikings are 2-10 in their last 12 trips to Chicago, but after three straight losses for the Bears because of an offense that ranks at the bottom of the league in most categories, I don't have any faith Chicago will figure it out this week," Kahler said. "The offensive line is a total mess of backups and guys shuffling around. Going into this division game, the Bears offense ranks 31st in yards per play, 32nd in rushing yards per game, 29th in rushing yards per play, 27th in first downs per game, 31st on third down, 30th in the red zone, 28th in points per game. I rest my case."

Although after resting said case, Kahler added that "the Vikings have won two in a row and seem to be finding a bit of groove now," which is true especially of top offensive weapons Dalvin Cook (478 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns the last two weeks) and Kirk Cousins (four touchdown passes, zero picks and a 146.7 passer rating over the same stretch).

Chicago remains excellent defensively, but the run D has been touched up a bit in recent weeks as well, and Cook is the hottest player in the sport right now. The Vikes defense has also come around to a degree, and it's unlikely the struggling Nick Foles can take advantage of soft spots within that unit.

Lay the field goal to cap the week.

Predictions

Davenport: Chicago

Gagnon: Minnesota

Kahler: Minnesota

Miller: Minnesota

Sobleski: Minnesota

Tesfatsion: Minnesota

Consensus: Minnesota -3



Score Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 17

