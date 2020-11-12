Cleveland Browns Are AFC's Sleeping Giant as Stars Return from Injuries

David Richard/Associated Press

Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment, would you capture it or just let it slip?

Now is the time for the Cleveland Browns to get into the flow, sample what's been successful to date, hit all of the beats and build something of substance. The Browns are right where they need to be to make a strong second-half run, end the NFL's longest playoff drought (17 years) and become the team no one wants to play in the postseason.

At 5-3, Cleveland was already in the mix entering its bye. But a pivotal loss to the Las Vegas Raiders before the off week dampened a promising start.

Now, multiple difference-makers are getting healthy at the right time, and the Browns have a favorable schedule on which to capitalize down the stretch. These two factors could finally pull Cleveland out of the all-too-familiar standing of looking toward April's draft long before the regular season ends and have it vie for something more.

Think about this for a second: Eminem's "Lose Yourself" dominated airwaves when the Browns last played in a postseason game (a 36-33 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2002 Wild Card Round).

In fact, Bill freaking Belichick last led the franchise to a playoff victory in the 1994 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Years of ineptitude, constant turnover and life-sucking rebuilds plagued the team for almost two decades after a promising postseason appearance. Nearly 25 years to the day former owner Art Modell announced the franchise's move from Cleveland to Baltimore, the reborn Browns can end a generation of bad blood, failed restarts and ever-growing fan apathy.

Today's Browns are built to make the postseason, and the returning pieces to the lineup exemplify what the team is capable of achieving.

For most teams, the quarterback drives success. Cleveland is built differently because running back Nick Chubb is the organization's best player.

As the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook continue to tear up the league, many seemingly forgot Chubb is every bit as good with a legitimate claim of being the best. However, he's been out of sight, thus out of mind.

Last year's second-leading rusher (behind Henry) suffered a sprained MCL in Cleveland's Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. He returned to the practice field Monday after being cleared by the team's medical staff.

David Richard/Associated Press

"He was fresh legs out there. He looked like Nick looked. He was ready to roll out there at practice," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "Obviously, he is chomping at the bit. He has done everything in this rehab that has been asked of him. As you can imagine, he has attacked it."

Cleveland has yet to announce whether its top ball-carrier will play this weekend, but all indications are he'll be ready to take over as the team's lead back.

With Chubb in the lineup, the Browns featured the NFL's top-ranked ground game. He still ranks first with six carries of 20 or more yards despite not playing in Cleveland's last four games. He's second in yards after contact per attempt, according to SiriusXM's Brad Evans.

Kareem Hunt is a more than capable replacement. He sits 10th overall with 529 rushing yards, averages 4.6 yards per carry and leads the Browns with seven total touchdowns.

Even so, Chubb isn't entirely replaceable, and the Browns are far better with both options healthy and in the backfield.

As quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters:

"Having that two-headed monster of those guys being able to sub fresh legs in as needed, that is something that we are extremely blessed to have. We are excited to have them both back out there, as well as the complements of our other guys. It is a huge part of our offense to be able to sub those guys in with fresh legs, and it wears on defenses."

Both need some help, though.

As good as those backs are, the Browns' offensive front is one of the best in the business. However, the group missed its most physical blocker in recent weeks. Right guard Wyatt Teller hasn't played since suffering a calf strain in Cleveland's Week 5 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He returned to practice this week as well.

Previously, Chris Hubbard subbed at guard. Hubbard is exactly the type of player every team wants as a utility lineman. He has plenty of previous starting experience with the ability to play multiple positions. Yet the 29-year-old veteran lacks the functional strength to consistently hold the point of attack—which becomes problematic because penetration ruins a heavy zone rushing attack.

Teller falls on the opposite side of the spectrum. The third-year lineman took advantage of an open competition this summer after committing himself to a new workout regimen and added extra bulk. Now, Teller piledrives opponents on a consistent basis. His physicality adds a different dimension to the Browns offense.

Teller is the NFL's highest-graded guard, according to Pro Football Focus.

Along with Chubb and Teller, tight end Austin Hooper's return to the lineup after requiring an emergency appendectomy prior to Cleveland's Week 7 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals will further expand the offense.

To be fair, rookie tight end Harrison Bryant played well in Hooper's stead. This year's 115th overall draft pick was up for NFL Rookie of the Week with his 56-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Bengals.

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Still, the Browns signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a four-year, $42 million free-agent contract for a reason.

"Any success we have had on offense, No. 81 is involved," Stefanski told reporters of Hooper's return to practice. "He has been a real threat in the pass game, and he's been great in the run game."

Much like the running back position, the Browns are better off with multiple talented options at tight end than without any of them.

The bye couldn't have come at a better time. While three major additions will return to the fold, a few other minor maladies should benefited from a little rest.

Mayfield, who returned to practice Wednesday after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, battled a cracked rib in recent weeks. Thanks to the returning pieces and extra time for the coaches to reassess the offense, Stefanski believes his third-year quarterback is ready to enter a different stage of his career.

"We can help him, I know that," the head coach told reporters. "We can help him in some of the design and some of the play calls.

David Richard/Associated Press

"I think he's ready to ascend."

A full complement of offensive weapons is nice, but the Browns tend to struggle on the other side of the ball.

Myles Garrett is the tone-setter and a realistic candidate, if not the front-runner, for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. A balky knee slowed him down against the Raiders, though. It was the first game of the season where the defensive end didn't register a sack, tackle for loss or quarterback hit.

A healthy Garrett is a game-wrecker as the league's co-leader in sacks, and his presence is vital for the Browns defense to succeed given the gaping holes at safety and linebacker. Cleveland may also receive a boost along its second line of defense since third-round rookie Jacob Phillips also returned to practice this week after dealing with a knee injury, albeit in a limited capacity.

As all of this firepower returns to the lineup, a peek at the schedule shows the Browns are positioned nicely to make an impressive run with the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars—a combined 6-17-1 record—next on the docket.

Cleveland also has both flailing New York franchises still on the schedule sandwiched between the Titans and Baltimore Ravens and the Steelers. The Browns could easily be a 10-win team if things break in their favor.

But they must own the moment.

Yo Browns, you only get one shot. Do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.