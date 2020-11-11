    Report: Chiefs Ask NFL to Launch Probe After NFLPA Rep Met with Players Unmasked

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2020

    The Kansas City Chiefs huddle on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs have requested that the NFL investigate a recent meeting between Chiefs players and a representative from the NFL Players Association, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Kansas City alleges the player rep was not wearing a mask while conducting a face-to-face meeting with athletes that "created unnecessary risk of exposure" during the coronavirus pandemic.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

