Report: Chiefs Ask NFL to Launch Probe After NFLPA Rep Met with Players Unmasked

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have requested that the NFL investigate a recent meeting between Chiefs players and a representative from the NFL Players Association, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kansas City alleges the player rep was not wearing a mask while conducting a face-to-face meeting with athletes that "created unnecessary risk of exposure" during the coronavirus pandemic.

