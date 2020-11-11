Report: Chiefs Ask NFL to Launch Probe After NFLPA Rep Met with Players Unmasked

Report: Chiefs Ask NFL to Launch Probe After NFLPA Rep Met with Players UnmaskedNovember 11, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs have requested that the NFL investigate a recent meeting between Chiefs players and a representative from the NFL Players Association, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
2/2 Concern is this is a violation of NFL-NFLPA protocols and the rep is not subject to same testing as players and personnel and regularly travels among clubs, per source. NFL and team believes this created unnecessary risk of exposure to players and staff. https://t.co/XG8b60qFUb
Kansas City alleges the player rep was not wearing a mask while conducting a face-to-face meeting with athletes that "created unnecessary risk of exposure" during the coronavirus pandemic.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
KC Puts Mecole on COVID List
Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on reserve/COVID-19 list