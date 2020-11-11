Tua Tagovailoa on Hip Injury: 'I Don't Know That I'll Ever Be My Old Self'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa has recovered enough from his dislocated hip to step onto the field for the Miami Dolphins, but he may not be back to 100 percent.

"I don't know if I'll ever be my old self because when something dramatic like that happens, it's just a continuous process for me," the rookie quarterback told reporters Wednesday. ... "I continue to strengthen my hips and continue to stay on my rehab. I'm just blessed to be here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.