    Tua Tagovailoa on Hip Injury: 'I Don't Know That I'll Ever Be My Old Self'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Tua Tagovailoa has recovered enough from his dislocated hip to step onto the field for the Miami Dolphins, but he may not be back to 100 percent.

    "I don't know if I'll ever be my old self because when something dramatic like that happens, it's just a continuous process for me," the rookie quarterback told reporters Wednesday. ... "I continue to strengthen my hips and continue to stay on my rehab. I'm just blessed to be here."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lockett on DK’s Potential

      ‘I think he has a chance to be one of the best to ever play’

      Lockett on DK’s Potential
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lockett on DK’s Potential

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Eagles DL Was Trashing Amari

      Brandon Graham saw Amari Cooper’s poor body language and knew he could get in his head in Week 8 (ESPN)

      Eagles DL Was Trashing Amari
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Eagles DL Was Trashing Amari

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Victor Cruz's Salsa Dance Origins

      Former Giants star talks about his famous TD celebration...and how Obama loved it. Watch 'Untold Stories' 🎥

      Victor Cruz's Salsa Dance Origins
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Victor Cruz's Salsa Dance Origins

      Facebook
      via Facebook

      CMC Won’t Play This Week

      Christian McCaffrey is now considered ‘week-to-week’ with shoulder injury (Schefter)

      CMC Won’t Play This Week
      NFL logo
      NFL

      CMC Won’t Play This Week

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report