Eagles' Doug Pederson Supports Carson Wentz After Brett Favre's Comments

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson came to Carson Wentz's defense after Wentz was the target of sharp comments from Brett Favre.

During an appearance Tuesday on ESPN's First Take, Favre said the Eagles should've picked Nick Foles over Wentz when the time came to give Foles a new contract after the 2018 season.

Pederson, who was teammates with Favre for seven seasons, backed Wentz when speaking with reporters Wednesday, per ESPN's Tim McManus:

"Carson's our guy. Carson was our draft pick. Carson's the guy that is going to carry us and lead this football team. Listen, everybody is entitled to their own opinion. Those aren't my words, those aren't Howie [Roseman]'s words, Jeffery [Lurie]'s words, those are his words. I respect that opinion. Whatever he wants to say, that's fine and we're going to remain friends. It doesn't bother me one way or another."

Wentz has thrown for 1,883 yards, 12 touchdowns and an NFL-high 12 interceptions. The 27-year-old is struggling to match the heights of his second year, when he reached the Pro Bowl.

Because of his performance and lack of overall development, Philadelphia might have long-term reservations about Wentz going forward. Arguing the team was better off with Foles is a big stretch, though.

Foles was limited to four starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and he's doing the impossible in 2020 as some Chicago Bears fans are longing for Mitchell Trubisky to start again.

In retrospect, neither of the choices may have been all that good for the Eagles when they had to back one of Wentz or Foles.