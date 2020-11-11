Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: DK Metcalf Has Chance to Be One of Best NFL WRs Ever

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf has had a rapid ascent up the list of best wide receivers in the NFL, but one of his teammates thinks the sky is the limit for the 22-year-old.

Tyler Lockett told Sports Illustrated that Metcalf "has a chance to be one of the best to ever play" the position:

Metcalf went from budding star to sensation in Week 7 when he chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker on an interception return to prevent a pick-six.

Leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, Metcalf wowed scouts, analysts and fans with a physique that looked like he should be the star of a superhero movie. He added to the legend by running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash, tied with Mecole Hardman for the second-fastest time among all receivers.

The Seahawks wound up selecting Metcalf with the final pick in the second round. He currently ranks second in the NFL with 788 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through eight games in 2020.

Given his age and rare physical gifts, Metcalf certainly has the potential to become one of the best receivers in NFL history.