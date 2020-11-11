Masters Odds 2020: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' ChancesNovember 11, 2020
Masters Odds 2020: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances
The next big test in Bryson DeChambeau's career comes this week at Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2020 U.S. Open winner does not have a top-20 finish at the Masters. The closest he came to hitting that spot on the leaderboard was as the tournament's low amateur in 2016.
DeChambeau's lack of success over four rounds during his three Masters appearances could make you think twice about betting on him as the favorite to win the tournament.
Dustin Johnson has been on the verge of winning his second major for some time, and he carries a much better record at Augusta into the 2020 Masters than the one person above him on the odds chart.
The 36-year-old has been a consistent top-10 finisher at majors, and if that form holds from Thursday-Sunday, he could land his first green jacket.
2020 Masters Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bryson DeChambeau (+750; bet $100 to win $750)
Dustin Johnson (+850)
Jon Rahm (+1000)
Rory McIlroy (+1300)
Justin Thomas (+1300)
Xander Schauffele (+1600)
Brooks Koepka (+1700)
Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)
Patrick Cantlay (+2800)
Jason Day (+3000)
Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)
Patrick Reed (+3000)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Bryson DeChambeau
DeChambeau has had some single-round success at Augusta, but he has not yet put together a consistent four rounds on the course.
After he tied for the first-round lead with Brooks Koepka in 2019, the 27-year-old faded away from the first page of the leaderboard with a second-round 75.
The nine-stroke difference between rounds is the largest round-to-round flip in DeChambeau's major career.
He put together a decent finish with a third-round 73 and final-round 70 to finish in a tie for 29th, which was eight places off his 2016 placing as an amateur.
The difference for DeChambeau coming into this year's Masters is the weight of expectation on his shoulders after winning the U.S. Open and landing in a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship.
The Californian will no longer fly under the radar and is tipped to be in contention for the win on Sunday afternoon as a slight favorite over Johnson to put on the green jacket.
If his power off the tee translates at Augusta, as it has at countless other courses, DeChambeau will earn a career-best finish at the Masters at minimum. With eight major rounds of 70 or better in 2020, he will likely be in position to cash in on his favorite tag when Sunday rolls around.
Dustin Johnson
The biggest question surrounding Johnson is if he will finally claim his second major title.
The Columbia, South Carolina native has been one of the most consistent major tournament golfers in the last three years after six top-10 finishes.
Johnson started that run with a tie for 10th at Augusta and earned one of three second-place marks in that stretch in 2019, when he produced a pair of 68s and two 70s.
Dating back to last year's first major, he carded 16 rounds in major championships of 70 or better, including a set of four at the 2019 Masters and 2020 PGA Championship.
Johnson tuned up for the Masters by recording three rounds of 66 or lower at the Houston Open, where he finished in a tie for second.
He enters Augusta with a streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes. The last time he landed outside the top 10 was a 12th-place finish at the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational in August.
Due to his incredible form, it would be more shocking to see Johnson not on the first page of the leaderboard during the final round. If he continues to thrive at Augusta, he could outclass DeChambeau and others to land his first major title since the 2016 U.S. Open.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90
Statistics obtained from PGATour.com