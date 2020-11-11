Masters Odds 2020: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances

0 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The next big test in Bryson DeChambeau's career comes this week at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner does not have a top-20 finish at the Masters. The closest he came to hitting that spot on the leaderboard was as the tournament's low amateur in 2016.

DeChambeau's lack of success over four rounds during his three Masters appearances could make you think twice about betting on him as the favorite to win the tournament.

Dustin Johnson has been on the verge of winning his second major for some time, and he carries a much better record at Augusta into the 2020 Masters than the one person above him on the odds chart.

The 36-year-old has been a consistent top-10 finisher at majors, and if that form holds from Thursday-Sunday, he could land his first green jacket.