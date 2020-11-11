What the Dolphins Must Do to Better Support Tua Tagovailoa

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are two games into the Tua Tagovailoa era. While the rookie quarterback has had his ups and downs through his two starts, the Dolphins are 2-0 with him under center and have a realistic shot at pushing for the playoffs.

However, the postseason isn't the only goal for the second half of the season—or necessarily even the main one.

Evaluating Tagovailoa ahead of the 2021 draft will be a priority, as Miami owns the Houston Texans' first-round pick and could potentially target another quarterback early. If Miami determines that such a move isn't necessary and that Tagovailoa is the future at quarterback, then developing him for the future—while also keeping him healthy—will be priority No. 1.

If the Dolphins happen to make the postseason along the way, terrific. Still, the remainder of the season must be about their first-year signal-caller. Here, we'll examine three steps the Dolphins can take to best support him.