Teofimo Lopez Calls out Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, More: 'Don't F--k with Me'

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Fresh off his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko last month, unified lightweight boxing champion Teofimo Lopez had some strong words for his potential upcoming challengers.

In a NSFW interview with TMZ Sports, Lopez sent out a message to Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and anyone else who may be interested in stepping up to face him:

"Y'all calling out my name like I'm giving out free belts. ... But, deep down you know I'm the king of this division," Lopez said. "If y'all wanna fight me, you know where to find me. ... Don't f--k with me, don't f--k with me. ... The whole thing now is who's gonna be up first in line to get that ass whoopin'?"

Despite having beaten Richard Commey for the IBF lightweight title by second-round TKO in December 2019 and entering the Lomachenko fight with a 15-0 record, the 23-year-old Lopez was the underdog when they clashed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Even so, Lopez took the fight against Lomachenko by unanimous decision and scored the biggest victory of his young career.

There is now a clear target on Lopez's back and no shortage of possible challengers who would love to get their hands on his championships.

Davis stands out above the crowd, as the 24-0 "Tank" is coming off a sixth-round knockout win over Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween night. With that win, Davis retained the WBA (Regular) lightweight title and won the WBA (Super) super featherweight title.

Lopez said a fight against Davis "can happen" and added: "I can throw a mean ass uppercut as well and he'll go out. It goes both ways. I'm a very smart fighter when it comes to it, and I'm the bigger guy at. I'm the kingpin of 135 lbs."

Garcia could also find himself in the mix soon, as the 22-year-old star is a perfect 20-0 with 17 wins by way of knockout.

He may have to wait in line since his quality of victory doesn't measure up to Davis yet, but none of his past three fights have lasted past the second round, which speaks to how dominant he has been.

Lopez's win over Lomachenko means he is now the hunted rather than the hunter, but the Brooklyn, New York, native seems to be embracing the challenge.