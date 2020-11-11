Masters Odds 2020: Latest Predictions for PGA's Top Ranked PlayersNovember 11, 2020
Masters Odds 2020: Latest Predictions for PGA's Top Ranked Players
Dustin Johnson enters the 2020 Masters Tournament sitting at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's put up impressive scores the past few months, consistently finishing among the leaders at tournaments and notching some victories along the way.
However, Johnson is also still a one-time major winner, having not won at any of golf's premier tournaments since claiming his first major victory at the 2016 U.S. Open. But perhaps that will finally change at this week's Masters, which gets underway with the opening round on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
This will be the first Masters to be held in November, as the tournament was postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the odds for the top golfers in this year's field, followed by predictions for how the current top-ranked golfers will fare in the tournament, including Johnson.
Odds to Win 2020 Masters
Bryson DeChambeau +750 (bet $100 to win $750)
Dustin Johnson +850
Jon Rahm +1050
Rory McIlroy +1300
Justin Thomas +1300
Xander Schauffele +1600
Brooks Koepka +1700
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Jason Day +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Tony Finau +3300
Bubba Watson +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Webb Simpson +4000
Matthew Wolff +4500
Tiger Woods +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Complete list of odds available at DraftKings
Thomas Comes Up Just Short of First Masters Win
Justin Thomas, the No. 3-ranked golfer in the world, hasn't finished better than 12th in his first four appearances at the Masters. However, he's shown consistent improvement each time he's hit the greens at Augusta National, which is encouraging for him entering this year's tournament.
In his first three Masters showings, Thomas only broke into the 60s once. Last year, when he finished 12th, he did it twice, shooting a 68 in the second round and a 69 in the third round. If he had gotten off to a better start (rather than shooting a 73 in the opening round), it's possible he could have been closer to the top of the leaderboard by the end of the tournament.
Over the past two months, Thomas has been playing well, finishing no worse than 12th in four tournaments since the start of September. He'll now look to carry that momentum into the Masters.
Everything is trending toward Thomas being among the top contenders to win on Sunday. Expect the 27-year-old to play to his strengths, hitting some key shots with his irons and wedges, to put himself near the top of the leaderboard by the end. He'll just come up a bit short.
Prediction: Thomas finishes tied for second in best Masters showing yet
Rahm Notches Another Top-10 Masters Finish
Jon Rahm has played consistently well at Augusta National the past two years, breaking into the 60s five times in his past eight rounds at the Masters. An opening-round 75 hurt his chances in 2018, when he ended up fourth, and he didn't have any rounds lower than a 68 when he finished ninth last year, which just wasn't enough in a competitive field.
At some point, Rahm, the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world, is going to break through for his first career win at a major tournament. And there's no reason to think he won't play well at this week's Masters, as he has the power and putting ability to again perform at a high level at Augusta National.
It just may come down to other top golfers playing a bit better. Rahm should finish in the top 10 at the Masters for the third straight year, continuing to gain experience at the course that is likely to help the 26-year-old don a green jacket at some point in his career.
Rahm will get off to a solid start and remain among the leaders for much of the weekend in another strong Masters showing.
Prediction: Rahm comfortably finishes in top 10
Johnson Finally Earns Second Career Win at Major
It's finally going to happen. More than four years since his last victory at a major tournament, Johnson will break through and secure the first green jacket of his career after numerous strong showings at the Masters over previous years.
Johnson's 2020 has been too impressive for him not to end his drought at major tournaments. He's also one of the few top contenders who played at the Houston Open last weekend, and he finished tied for second, so he should have no trouble carrying over the momentum to Augusta National, where he's had plenty of success.
After finishing in the top 10 in each of his three Masters appearances between 2015-18, Johnson came up just short last year, finishing at 12 under par, one stroke back of winner Tiger Woods and tied with Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele for second. He shot 70 or better in each of his four rounds, and he hasn't posted a score worse than a 73 at Augusta National since 2014.
Johnson's consistency and momentum will be enough for him to have a dominant showing at this year's Masters, as he'll sit comfortably in the lead on Sunday and hold off his top challengers handily. And then, his weekend will end by receiving a green jacket from last year's winner, Woods.
Prediction: Johnson wins first career Masters championship
