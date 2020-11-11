Masters Odds 2020: Latest Predictions for PGA's Top Ranked Players

0 of 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson enters the 2020 Masters Tournament sitting at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's put up impressive scores the past few months, consistently finishing among the leaders at tournaments and notching some victories along the way.

However, Johnson is also still a one-time major winner, having not won at any of golf's premier tournaments since claiming his first major victory at the 2016 U.S. Open. But perhaps that will finally change at this week's Masters, which gets underway with the opening round on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

This will be the first Masters to be held in November, as the tournament was postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the odds for the top golfers in this year's field, followed by predictions for how the current top-ranked golfers will fare in the tournament, including Johnson.