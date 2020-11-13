Buying or Selling NFL Wild-Card Teams as Super Bowl Contenders

1 of 6

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

At 5-3, the Las Vegas Raiders remain under the radar.

They don't have a top-10 offense or defense, but key players have found ways to lead the team to victories.

In Week 2, quarterback Derek Carr had one of his best outings, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New Orleans Saints. In Week 5, he outdueled Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, throwing for a season-high 347 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with a 71 percent completion rate, which secured his first win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Carr has played at a comparable or higher level than his 2016 campaign in which he led the Silver and Black to 11 wins before suffering a broken ankle in Week 16. The 29-year-old is on pace to tie his career high in passing touchdowns (32).

In the Raiders' season opener, running back Josh Jacobs scored three touchdowns, leading his squad to a 34-30 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He had a signature game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, rushing for a career-high 129 yards. The second-year ball-carrier is third in rushing yards with 588.

Unfortunately for Vegas, its defense seldom generates impact plays, as it's severely lacking in the pass rush and takeaways. The Raiders have the second-fewest sacks (nine) and list 21st in quarterback pressures (66). Along with the Houston Texans, Vegas has forced the fewest turnovers (five).

Without an elite offensive attack, the Raiders won't advance far with a defense that doesn't apply much pressure on quarterbacks or take the ball away. Top signal-callers will pick them apart in tight battles.

Verdict: Sell