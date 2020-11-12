    Masters Tournament 2020: Mobile Updates for Thursday Leaderboard Scores

    After a seven-month postponement, the biggest weekend in golf gets underway, with the 2020 Masters Tournament having begun at 7 a.m. ET Thursday. 

    The tournament will play from two tees for the first time ever, in an effort to get the first round complete before the sun sets at 5:27 p.m. at Augusta National Golf Club. Defending champion Tiger Woods began his quest to repeat from the 10th tee at 7:55 a.m., joined by Open champion Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree, who won the Amateur championship last year.

    Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen also started on the back-nine, teeing off at 7:33 a.m. before Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Tony Finau at 7:44 a.m. 

    On the front, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka will tee off at 11:49 a.m., followed by Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy at noon. 

    Here's how to follow along with the first round of the 2020 Masters from your mobile device.

           

    2020 Masters Tournament First-Round Live Stream

    Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, CBS All Access

    Schedule: 7:30 a.m.-end of play (all times ET)

    Featured Groups - 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

    Amen Corner - 7:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

    Holes 15-16 - 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

    Holes 4-6 - 7:55 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

    Live Leaderboard: Masters.com, Masters app

    TV Simulcast: Masters.com, 1-5:30 p.m.

          

    Round 1 Tee Times

    1st Tee

    7:00 A.M. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Canada), C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)
    7:11 A.M. - Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand)
    7:22 A.M. - Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (Australia)
    7:33 A.M. - Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood (England), Kevin Na
    7:44 A.M. - Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
    7:55 A.M. - Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Jason Day (Australia), Abel Gallegos (Argentina)
    8:06 A.M. - Vijay Singh (Fiji), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
    8:17 A.M. - Mike Weir (Canada), Rafael Cabrera Bello (Spain), Matt Wallace (England)
    11:05 A.M. - Sung Kang (Korea), Erik van Rooyen (S. Africa)
    11:16 A.M. - Danny Willett (England), Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
    11:27 A.M. - Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)
    11:38 A.M. - Adam Scott (Australia), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton (England)
    11:49 A.M. - Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Brooks Koepka
    12:00 P.M. - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland)
    12:11 P.M. - Zach Johnson, Justin Rose (England), Cameron Champ
    12:22 P.M. - Victor Perez (France), Sungjae Im (Korea), Brendon Todd

    10th Tee

    7:00 A.M. - Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (China)
    7:11 A.M. - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
    7:22 A.M. - Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Canada), Scottie Scheffler
    7:33 A.M. - Jon Rahm (Spain), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa)
    7:44 A.M. - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey (England), Tony Finau
    7:55 A.M. - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry (Ireland), Andy Ogletree
    8:06 A.M. - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter (England)
    8:17 A.M. - Graeme McDowell (N. Ireland), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Nate Lashley
    11:05 A.M. - Justin Harding (S. Africa), Shugo Imahira (Japan), Nick Taylor (Canada)
    11:16 A.M. - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Byeong Hun An (Korea)
    11:27 A.M. - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood (England)
    11:38 A.M. - Francesco Molinari (Italy), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Australia)
    11:49 A.M. - Bernhard Langer (Germany), J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)
    12:00 P.M. - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)
    12:11 P.M. - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (Ireland)

    via PGATour.com

          

    As 94 players tee off Thursday, they will battle rain—which is forecasted to continue through the weekend—and darkness in a unique Masters. For the 26 players who enter the tournament for the first time, it will be a baptism of fire. 

    Among the golfers vying for their first green jacket are World No. 4 Collin Morikawa, who is coming off of a victory at the Zozo Championship a few weeks ago, and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off of a tie for 32nd at the Houston Open. The pair could pace each other this weekend, having finished three shots apart when Morikawa won the PGA Championship in August. 

    Elsewhere, two of the Tour's more seasoned stars are looking to use their experience to their advantage. Woods, who claimed his fifth green jacket in 2019 after playing from behind all weekend, can become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters and tie Jack Nicklaus' record for the most wins at the tournament. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson could become the oldest major winner ever at 50. 

    DeChambeau could echo Jordan Spieth's 2015 campaign by winning his second-straight major, following his first major victory at the U.S. Open. Spieth won the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open. The three-time major champion is struggling this season and is ranked No. 80 in the World Golf Ranking. He's due to start at 8:06 a.m. Thursday from the 10th tee, alongside Gary Woodland and Ian Poulter. 

    The second round of the 2020 Masters Tournament will tee off Friday. Click here for Round 2 tee times.

