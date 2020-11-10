Britney Taylor Files Sworn Affidavit in Lawsuit Alleging Antonio Brown Raped Her

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

As part of her civil suit, Britney Taylor filed a sworn affidavit in which she said Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown raped her, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In September 2019, Taylor filed the suit in which she said Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 shortly after hiring her as his personal trainer. The two began working together again in April 2018. In May 2018, Taylor said Brown raped her at his home.

"She alleges in the lawsuit that Brown asked to speak with her in his bedroom and after they chatted for a few minutes, Brown then cornered her and pulled her down on the bed as she attempted to leave," per NBC News' Doha Madani. "Taylor accused Brown of forcibly raping her while she attempted to physically fight him off and tell him no."

Brown denied the allegations in a countersuit.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two sides were discussing a potential settlement in July before failing to reach a deal.

Earlier this month, Brown's representative filed a motion to delay the suit's trial date, which was added to a two-week docket starting Dec. 7. The Athletic's Daniel Wallach noted a delay would mean the trial doesn't start until after the 2020 NFL season ends.

The NFL suspended Brown for the first eight games of the year for violating its personal conduct policy. The punishment was unrelated to the ongoing litigation.

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko interviewed a woman for a September 2019 piece who said Brown made unwanted sexual advances toward her while she was working on a mural at his home. Following the publication of that story, Klemko reported the woman said she began receiving "intimidating" texts from Brown.

The seven-time Pro Bowler also pleaded no-contest to felony burglary with battery and two misdemeanors in June. A delivery truck driver said Brown and another man assaulted him in Hollywood, Florida.

Depending on the outcome of the civil suit, the NFL could levy another suspension against Brown.

The Buccaneers signed the 32-year-old on Oct. 27. He made his debut for Tampa Bay in the team's 38-3 Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.