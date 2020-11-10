NFL to Award Teams 3rd-Round Draft Picks for Advancement of Minorities

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The NFL has announced new incentives for its teams when it comes to hiring and developing minority candidates as it seeks to make diversity improvements around the league.

Under the revised league policy on "Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity," the employer-club of a minority who has been hired as a head coach or general manager by another team will receive compensatory third-round draft picks for each of the following two drafts.

The NFL's stated goal is to "[establish] a system that rewards clubs for developing minority employees" who become head coaches or GMs elsewhere in the league.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.