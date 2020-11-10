    NFL to Award Teams 3rd-Round Draft Picks for Advancement of Minorities

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 10, 2020

    The NFL shield logo is seen on the goal post during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The NFL has announced new incentives for its teams when it comes to hiring and developing minority candidates as it seeks to make diversity improvements around the league.

    Under the revised league policy on "Equal Employment and Workplace Diversity," the employer-club of a minority who has been hired as a head coach or general manager by another team will receive compensatory third-round draft picks for each of the following two drafts. 

    The NFL's stated goal is to "[establish] a system that rewards clubs for developing minority employees" who become head coaches or GMs elsewhere in the league. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

