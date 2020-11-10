Aqib Talib to Make Fox Broadcasting Debut as Analyst for Washington vs. Lions

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is going to be in the broadcast booth for Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions.

Per Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, Talib will be the television analyst for Fox's coverage of the NFC showdown.

The 34-year-old played 12 seasons in the NFL from 2008-19 with four different teams. He was drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent five years with the organization before being traded to the New England Patriots in November 2012.

During Talib's time with the Patriots, current Lions head coach Matt Patricia was the team's defensive coordinator.

Patricia raved about Talib in November 2018 leading up to a game between the Lions and Rams. Los Angeles had traded for him that March.

"Just someone I think that, as a coach, you have certain players that you tend to learn more from them than they learn from you, and he's certainly one of those guys," Patricia told reporters. "He's a phenomenal player. He's an unbelievable competitor. He's a guy that just raises the bar of everyone around him."

The Kansas product was named to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons from 2013-17 while being named an All-Pro in 2013 and 2016. He was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 in 2015 and played in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams. L.A. traded him to Miami in October 2019, but Talib never played for the Dolphins after going on injured reserve.

In announcing his retirement in September, Talib announced his intention of moving into the booth.