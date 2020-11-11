Masters 2020: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

After a seven-month delay, the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club is almost ready to start.

The first and second rounds are slated to begin at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Tee times for Saturday's third and Sunday's final round will be announced after Friday's play. The top 50 scores, plus ties, will make the cut.

Although the purse is not officially revealed, the 2019 tournament included $11.5 million in prize money. Tiger Woods took home $2.07 million as the Masters winner.

Plus, now that opening-round tee times are available, we know exactly when the biggest names will begin their pursuit of a green jacket—and that projected $2 million payday.

Masters 2020 TV Schedule

Thursday: 1-5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday: 1-5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday: 1-5 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

Live streams will be available on ESPN+ and Masters.com at an earlier hour, depending on the day.

Notable Tee Times

Each group will feature three players as usual, but the Masters will send players off the first and 10th tees. This is the first time in tournament history the opening round will include split tees.

While the change is because of daylight restrictions, it's a chance for viewers to see more action sooner. Two notable groups will start in the 7 a.m. ET hour—and both on the 10th tee.

Masters favorite Bryson DeChambeau tees off alongside Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen at 7:33 a.m. Thursday morning. Rahm, who tied for fifth in 2019, grabbed some attention with Tuesday's skip-in hole-in-one at the par-three 16th.

Then at 7:55 a.m., defending champion Woods starts alongside Shane Lowry and U.S. Amateur winner Andy Ogletree.

Other notable tee times in the morning include Xander Schauffele at 7:44 a.m. on the front nine and the trio of Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland and Ian Poulter at 8:06 a.m. on the back.

During the second wave, Rickie Fowler and 2017 winner Danny Willett hit the course at 11:16 a.m. on No. 1. Phil Mickelson immediately follows that group on the front nine at 11:27 a.m. when two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson also starts on No. 10.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Once television coverage begins in the afternoon, two groups are likely to dominate the screen.

Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Matthew Fitzpatrick are scheduled to tee off the front nine at 11:49 a.m., with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay following that group.

Thomas, Koepka, Johnson, McIlroy and Cantlay all have at least one top-10 finish at the Masters in the last two years. Fitzpatrick, for good measure, has made four straight cuts at Augusta with a tie for seventh in 2016 his best result.

Friday's schedule flips the times and tees.

For example, those who started Thursday morning on No. 1 will begin Friday in the afternoon on No. 10. The order is the same, meaning Thomas, Koepka and Fitzpatrick will remain in front of Johnson, McIlroy and Cantlay in the second round.

The full list of tee times is available on Masters.com.

