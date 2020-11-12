5 Bold NBA Offseason Predictions

1 of 5

The Golden State Warriors' principal assets for offseason improvement are, in some order, their No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the taxpayer mid-level exception and their $17.2 million traded player exception.

Despite the urgency created by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, all of whom are north of 30, the Dubs won't use all those tools to improve the roster.

With news that the recently agreed-upon CBA will include relief for the costliest payrolls, it may seem that a club in Golden State's tax-hit position would be more likely to run up a bigger bill.

That said, using the TPE would still cost the Warriors much more than $17.2 million (or whatever the exact salary is of the player they take back, which cannot exceed that figure). That theoretical figure will still cost Golden State two or three times that number in tax payments. Ditto for the approximately $5.7 million TPMLE.

The bet here is that the Dubs keep their No. 2 pick and use it to select James Wiseman. Even that feels somewhat bold as it'd be quite a zag to draft a conventional center in a league uniformly zigging away from that player type. But Wiseman, if you squint, has superstar upside as a rim-defending big whose athleticism could eventually translate to defensive switchability and whose overall skill level suggests floor-stretching offense is on the table.

Golden State can draft him as a possible bridge to the post-Curry era, let its TPE expire and focus on the trade deadline and buyout markets as roster-improving tools. Later in the year, the Warriors will have a better sense of what they need and how much they're willing to spend for it.

Remember, they'll still have the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three-protected 2021 first-rounder. If Minnesota isn't any good this year, a distinct possibility in a brutal Western Conference, that pick might be one of the most valuable deadline chips in the league.

Golden State may owe it to Curry and Co. to spend into the stratosphere, and allowing the TPE to go unused could be construed as some kind of betrayal to the championship core. But if using the TPE requires moving that No. 2 pick, well...that's a ton of money to take on for what might only be a marginal return. And if Wiseman (or whoever they select at No. 2) turns out to be a star, that's a much better outcome than spending something like $60 million in real dollars (salary plus tax) and trading the pick for Aaron Gordon.

The Warriors' window is narrowing, but they're not going to further financially bury themselves for middling improvements. This organization swings big, but it won't panic and flail away wildly this offseason.