Video: Magic Unveil New City Edition Uniform for 2020-21 NBA Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic are the latest NBA team to unveil their City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 season.

The jerseys are a combination of Orlando's pinstripe look from the franchise's early days and feature a bright orange color to honor Florida's long history with the citrus fruit.

Here's what the Magic said about their new look:

"The new City Edition jersey is a modern blend of our region's roots in orange and the teams' classic look. The pinstripes and stars that have always been symbols of the Magic meet the bright future of tomorrow in this bold design. It's vibrant and inspirational, bursting with hope. It's where the Magic of nostalgia and dreams come together, and what makes this city the ultimate destination to visit or live. That's Orlando. That's Magic. The community and team, together."

When the Magic were at their peak in the mid-'90s, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway, they sported one of the best-looking uniforms in sports. They got rid of the pinstripes from 1998 to 2008 but have incorporated them here.

While the 2020-21 City Edition shirts aren't a complete return to that old look, they evoke that classic style.