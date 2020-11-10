3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 9 Loss

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots Monday might was an ideal performance for a team looking to be competitive but still holding on to its draft position.

New York held the lead going into the fourth quarter, received solid performances from a few unlikely players, covered the 9.5-point spread but made enough mistakes to fall to 0-9.

Of course, the players are competitors first and foremost, and they will be upset about blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. From the long-term view, though, the result could not have played out better for the Jets.

They are still the front-runner to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which should get them Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

For three quarters on Monday, the Jets' backup quarterback, Joe Flacco, played well enough to win them the game. Ultimately, though, his mistakes led to the team's downfall and to a Patriots comeback.