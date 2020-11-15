Matthew Stafford to Undergo X-Rays on Thumb Injury After Lions' Win vs. WFT

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters he will undergo X-rays on his thumb after injuring it during Sunday's victory over the Washington Football Team.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford had his thumb taped early in the game, but it did not appear to hinder his performance. Against Washington, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

The 32-year-old has started all nine games for the 4-5 Lions this season—as many as he lasted through the entirety of the 2019 campaign before he was moved to injured reserve in December after he suffered non-displaced fractures in his spine.

In 2020, Stafford has thrown for 2,403 yards and 17 touchdowns while being intercepted seven times and sacked 22 times.

The Georgia product had a close call in Week 9, when he cleared concussion protocol following the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He nearly missed that game after being moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact with someone who tested positive. Stafford was activated on the morning of the game and went on to throw for 211 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 23-of-32 passing before Chase Daniel stepped in for his first appearance of the season.

If Stafford is sidelined with an injury, it's likely Daniel will take over for the Lions under center. Against the Vikings, Daniel was 8-of-13 passing for 94 yards and a touchdown along with an interception.