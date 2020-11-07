    Lions' Matthew Stafford Activated off COVID-19 List, Will Start vs. Vikings

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 7, 2020
    Matthew Stafford, quarterback de los Lions de Detroit, se prepara para lanzar un pase en el encuentro del domingo 1 de noviembre de 2020, ante los Colts de IndianÃ¡polis (AP Foto/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list and will start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. 

    Stafford was added to the list on Wednesday. However, the Lions did not disclose whether or not he tested positive for the virus. Clubs are instructed to add players to the list out of caution if they have come in close contact with an individual who is confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. 

    Close contacts are able to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list after five days and multiple negative tests, per a joint agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. 

    Detroit was one of a number of teams across the NFL with at least one positive COVID-19 test last week. The Lions briefly closed their indoor facilities on Friday in accordance with NFL guidelines. 

    Lions head coach Matt Patricia is expected to give Stafford the nod to start on Sunday despite not practicing all week. 

    "Every situation that we have is individually based," Patricia told reporters Thursday. "Based on the player, whether or not there's a guy that's able to practice through the course of the week and then play in the game. Certainly it depends on what those situations are as far as being ready to go. It's all just individually based."

    In seven games this season, Stafford is 3-4 with 1,916 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. Detroit boasts Chase Daniel and David Blough as backups but will gladly turn to its franchise quarterback if he's healthy enough to play. 

    Detroit (3-4) is coming off a 20-point blowout loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts, which snapped a two-game win streak. The Lions play at Minnesota on Sunday with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. 

